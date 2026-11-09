ACCC Warns Retailers Against Black Friday Misleading Sales Tactics

The ACCC warns consumers about illegal Black Friday tactics including fake countdown timers and false discounts, highlighting recent fines against retailers like Michael Hill and digiDirect.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a stern warning to retailers ahead of the Black Friday sales season, targeting the proliferation of deceptive marketing practices. Consumer watchdog officials are specifically scrutinizing the use of bogus countdown timers, false storewide discount claims, and misleading price comparisons that trick shoppers into believing they are receiving genuine bargains.

Expansion of Enforcement Scope to Social Media

While Americans have yet to prepare their holiday meals, Australian retailers have already begun their post-Thanksgiving promotions, prompting the ACCC to expand its annual sweep. The regulator is now monitoring not only retailer websites but also social media posts and marketing emails for illegal advertising tactics. ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe emphasized that a sale sign does not always guarantee a good deal and that some businesses deliberately mislead consumers about the value of their offers.

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Fines and Precedents Set by Previous Offenders

Enforcement actions have already resulted in significant financial penalties for non-compliant businesses. Over the past two years, six retailers including Michael Hill and MyHouse have been fined a collective $217,800 for misleading advertising. MyHouse was fined $19,800 for advertising a sitewide discount that did not apply to all products and for burying terms and conditions in insufficiently prominent asterisks. Similarly, furniture retailer James Lane paid $19,800 for advertising a sale end date of December 3 while planning to extend the offer by a full week.

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Deceptive Countdown Timers and Scarcity Cues

The ACCC is closely watching bogus countdown timers that reset to extend sales periods. Trampoline retailer Vuly paid penalties totaling $39,600 for using timers that simply reset to a new, boosted offer rather than ending the sale. Electronics retailer digiDirect has also faced scrutiny, accumulating fines of $99,000 across five instances for claiming price slashes on items rarely sold at the higher listed prices. These tactics create a false sense of urgency that manipulates consumer behavior.

Impact on Shoppers and Regulatory Response

Chandni Gupta, deputy CEO of the Consumer Policy Research Centre, highlighted the power imbalance consumers face regarding scarcity cues. Notifications claiming low stock availability or high demand often lack verification, leaving shoppers unable to confirm if the urgency is real. The regulator advises that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely involves unlawful discounting under Australian Consumer Law, urging buyers to remain skeptical of large percentage discounts without proof of prior pricing.