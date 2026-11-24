Defence barrister John Stratton has told the jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon was not broken down during six days of cross-examination and should be believed. The jury will be reduced from 15 to 12 before retiring to consider verdicts.

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was not broken down during six days of cross-examination and the jury should accept his testimony as truthful, his barrister has submitted in his criminal trial.

Defence barrister John Stratton, SC, concluded his closing address on Tuesday in the trial over the alleged murders of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. NSW Supreme Court Justice Natalie Adams delivered a summing up to the jury after the conclusion of Stratton's address. On Wednesday, the court will conduct a ballot to reduce the number of jurors from 15 to 12 before the jury retires for their deliberations.

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Lamarre-Condon Withstood Fierce Cross-Examination

Stratton told the jury that Lamarre-Condon could have told prosecutors, in effect: Do your worst, see if you can prove this against me, but I am not going to help you; I am going to stay out of the witness box. Instead, in Stratton's submission, the accused took that long walk from where he is now to the witness box, and he did that voluntarily.

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He subjected himself to a detailed, fierce cross-examination by a very experienced Crown prosecutor over six days, Stratton said. My submission to you is that after that searching cross-examination by the Crown he was not broken down, Stratton said. Stratton argued that the Crown did not establish that he was telling you lies and the jury should accept his testimony as truthful.

Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. The Crown alleges the former NSW police officer plotted to kill Baird after the former TV presenter ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023, and that he killed Davies to eliminate a witness.

Defence Claims Self-Defence And Accidental Shooting

The defence case is that Lamarre-Condon shot Baird in self-defence with his police-issued Glock pistol, and that Davies shot himself by accident after he grabbed the gun. Lamarre-Condon testified that he went to Baird's Paddington home to collect some of his belongings. He said he was disguised as an Uber Eats rider because he was concerned Baird might accuse him of harassment or seek an AVO if he saw him at the door.

Stratton said the defence case was that the accused honestly believed he had to shoot Baird in self-defence. Lamarre-Condon testified that he shot Baird once in an attempt to disarm him after the former TV presenter lunged at him with a knife. He said a second shot, to Baird's temple, was accidental as the men fell to the ground during a struggle.

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Jury Told To Consider Manslaughter Verdict

Stratton said that the accused asks you to return a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in relation to Baird's death. Adams said in her summing up to the jury that Lamarre-Condon was seeking to rely on the partial defence of excessive self-defence, manslaughter on that count. The judge said the Crown had to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Lamarre-Condon's acts were not done in self-defence.

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