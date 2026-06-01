Accused Islamic State Member Renounces Terror Group in Melbourne Court

Rayann El Houli, 34, has renounced Islamic State through her lawyer in Melbourne magistrates court, declaring she wants nothing to do with the group. She faces charges of travelling to a declared conflict zone and joining IS. Bail application adjourned.

Rayann El Houli, a 34-year-old Australia n woman accused of being an Islamic State member, has publicly renounced the terrorist group through her lawyer in Melbourne magistrates court.

Appearing on Monday for a bail application, her barrister Peter Morrissey SC sought an adjournment, explaining that the prosecution had raised concerns about El Houli's risk to the community and claimed there was insufficient evidence she had abandoned IS ideology. In a clear statement to the court, Morrissey declared on behalf of his client that she wants nothing to do with the group, not now, not in the future, directly or indirectly, for herself or for the people she loves, especially her children.

This renunciation is a critical step in her legal defense, as the court assesses whether she poses a continued threat. El Houli also appeared without her full-face veil, a move Morrissey described as a matter of good faith, contrasting her earlier appearance in a burqa when first charged. The adjournment was necessary because Morrissey stated he needed more time to obtain material that would demonstrate his client's renunciation, countering the prosecution's claim that she had not genuinely changed.

The court agreed, setting a new date for the bail hearing. The charges against El Houli stem from allegations that she traveled to Syria between 2013 and 2014 to join Islamic State, a designated terrorist organization. Australian Federal Police claim she married multiple IS members during her time in the conflict zone and expressed radicalized views, including support for acts of martyrdom and the killing of non-believers.

Police further allege that her departure from Syria occurred only after the group's military defeat, not due to any ideological change. She was detained by Kurdish forces in 2019 and subsequently held at the al-Hawl detention camp in northeast Syria, a sprawling facility that housed thousands of women and children associated with IS. The camp is known for its dire humanitarian conditions and security challenges, with many residents still loyal to IS ideology.

Her return to Australia in September via Lebanon, accompanied by her children and another woman, has sparked legal proceedings that highlight the complexities of prosecuting returnees. Chief Magistrate Lisa Hannan outlined the allegations in court, describing the views El Houli is accused of holding as extremely concerning. The magistrate supported the defense's plan to commission a risk assessment, emphasizing the need for careful evaluation before a bail decision.

Morrissey acknowledged that his client had not yet enrolled in anti-terrorism programs but expressed her willingness to participate in any courses recommended by the prosecution. The adjournment was granted to allow the defense to gather relevant material, including a risk assessment from an expert. This case comes amid broader debates in Australia about how to handle citizens who traveled to fight with IS and now seek to return.

The government has faced criticism for its repatriation policies, with some arguing for prosecution and others advocating for rehabilitation. El Houli's renunciation, if genuine, could set a precedent for how such cases are resolved. Her children, who were also held in the al-Hawl camp, have now returned with her, raising additional concerns about their welfare and potential radicalization. Authorities are monitoring the family closely.

The court will reconvene once the assessment is completed, and the bail application will be considered with careful attention to community safety and the individual's rights. This ongoing legal battle underscores the delicate balance between national security and the opportunities for reintegration





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Melbourne woman charged with terrorism offences renounces Islamic State, bail hearing adjournedRayann El Houli, a 34-year-old Melbourne woman, faced a bail hearing after being charged with travelling to Syria to join Islamic State and being a member of a terrorist organisation. Her lawyer stated she is a highly-traumatised individual who renounces ISIS and wants nothing to do with the group. Prosecutors allege she travelled to Syria in 2013 or 2014, married IS members, expressed radical views, attempted to indoctrinate her children, and tried to recruit others. The bail application was adjourned to allow the defence to organise expert witnesses, and the magistrate indicated questions about her beliefs, motivations, and lack of participation in anti-terrorism programs would be considered.

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