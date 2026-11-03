ACIL Allen Conflict of Interest in Australia Gas Strategy

Climate Integrity reveals ACIL Allen advised the Australian government on gas policy while working for industry clients without disclosing conflicts.

Advocacy group Climate Integrity has exposed significant ethical breaches involving consultancy firm ACIL Allen during the development of Australia's Future Gas Strategy. The investigation revealed that ACIL Allen provided critical advice to the federal government regarding national energy policy while simultaneously accepting paid contracts from major gas industry representatives. This dual engagement created a clear conflict of interest that was not disclosed to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

Undisclosed Industry Ties During Policy Development

ACIL Allen was commissioned by the government in late 2023 to assess proposed reforms for the east coast gas market. At the exact same time, the consultancy was undertaking work for Gas Energy Australia, the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association, and the Business Council of Australia. These industry bodies represent several major gas companies with direct financial stakes in the outcomes of national energy policy. Tender records and documents obtained through freedom of information laws confirm that these government and industry projects directly overlapped throughout 2023 and 2024.

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The overlap continued when ACIL Allen was hired again to provide advice on Australia's gas needs. This input was intended to feed directly into the landmark Future Gas Strategy, which outlines how the nation will transition away from fossil fuels toward net zero emissions by 2050. Emails released under freedom of information laws show department officials relied on this consultancy to understand energy security and whether alternative firming sources could perform necessary roles.

Stakeholder Reactions and Alleged Bias

Greens senator Steph Hodgins-May stated that the non-disclosure undermines the integrity of the entire strategy. She argued that developing a gas strategy influenced by consultants working for the industry lacks credibility. Hodgins-May described the situation as a closed shop between the government, gas companies, and their consultants, questioning why the government refuses to act on measures like a gas tax for Australians.

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Claire Snyder, executive director of Climate Integrity, emphasized that the gas industry clients had obvious financial interests in shaping the policy. She asserted that ACIL Allen should have clearly declared its ties to these groups. Snyder noted that the body of work produced by the consultancy consistently overstated the cost of zero emissions alternatives to gas. Furthermore, the analysis entirely omitted the climate cost of developing new gas supplies, thereby advantaging the case for continued gas investment.

When approached by journalists regarding these allegations, an unidentified ACIL Allen representative declined to comment. The individual responded by stating they did not want to talk before hanging up the phone. No further response was provided to questions about steps taken to manage potential conflicts of interest.

Policy Outcomes and Procurement Guidelines

Resources Minister Madeleine King delivered the Future Gas Strategy in 2024. The document concluded that natural gas is needed through to 2050 and beyond. Consequently, the policy committed to expanding Australia's gas investment, despite several MPs later telling reporters they had been blindsided by the direction of the policy. Critics argue that the analytical findings were skewed due to the undisclosed industry influence during the advisory phase.

Commonwealth procurement guidelines define a conflict of interest as occurring when a contractor has a competing duty that could affect their work performance. The government's supplier code of conduct, introduced four days before ACIL Allen's first report related to the strategy, requires suppliers to declare and manage such conflicts. Where conflicts are disclosed, companies can isolate teams on each project to maintain impartiality. It remains unclear whether ACIL Allen utilized these isolation protocols or failed to disclose the relationships entirely.