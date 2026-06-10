ACT Becomes First Australian Jurisdiction to Abolish Stamp Duty for First-Home Buyers

The Australian Capital Territory will eliminate stamp duty entirely for first-home buyers starting July 1, alongside extending the exemption to pensioners and some NDIS recipients, as part of a 20-year plan to replace the tax with a land tax system.

The Australia n Capital Territory ( ACT ) is set to become the first state or territory in Australia to completely scrap stamp duty for first-home buyers , as part of a broader 20-year plan to replace the tax with a land tax system.

The announcement was made by ACT Treasurer Chris Steel in his second budget on Wednesday. From July 1, no first-home buyer will pay stamp duty in the territory, marking a significant shift in housing affordability policy. The measure aims to support younger generations in entering the property market, complementing federal tax reforms. Currently, the ACT offers a stamp duty exemption only for first-home buyers of properties under $1 million who meet low-income eligibility thresholds.

The new policy removes these limits, extending the full exemption to all first-home buyers regardless of property price or income. Additionally, the exemption will also apply to pensioners, some National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) recipients, and anyone who has not owned a property in the past five years. This expansion makes the ACT the most progressive jurisdiction in moving away from stamp duty, though other states and territories have their own concession schemes.

Stamp duty is a transfer tax levied by state and territory governments, typically ranging from 2 to 6 percent of a property's value. It is calculated on a sliding scale similar to income tax, with higher property values attracting higher rates. The tax is paid by the buyer, usually through a conveyancer or solicitor at settlement.

Various factors influence the final cost, including the buyer's intended use of the property (principal residence vs. investment), property type (new build vs. established), buyer's residency status, income, and whether they hold a concession card. Foreign buyers residing overseas often face an additional 7 to 8 percent surcharge on top of standard rates. Vacant land generally attracts lower duty since it is valued without a constructed dwelling.

Off-the-plan purchases may allow deductions for construction costs not yet completed, reducing the taxable value. Across Australia, stamp duty concessions for first-home buyers vary widely. In Victoria, first-home buyers pay no duty on homes up to $600,000 and receive a discounted rate on properties up to $750,000. Additional discounts apply for buying off-the-plan or establishing a principal place of residence.

Queensland offers a full exemption for first-home buyers on homes up to $700,000 and a concessional rate up to $800,000, with no duty on new builds or vacant lots intended for construction. South Australia provides a full exemption for first-home buyers on new homes or vacant land, with no price cap, but established homes incur full duty.

Western Australia has no duty for first-home buyers on homes up to $600,000 and a concession up to $800,000, plus a 75 percent rebate (capped at $50,000) for off-the-plan apartments. Tasmania currently offers a full exemption on homes up to $750,000, but this is a temporary measure expiring on June 30, 2026.

The Northern Territory is the only jurisdiction without any general first-home buyer stamp duty concessions, though it provides a $50,000 grant for new homes and may offer exemptions for certain house and land packages. The ACT's move to entirely eliminate stamp duty for eligible groups represents a bold step in housing affordability policy. By removing this upfront cost, the government hopes to lower the barrier to homeownership, particularly for younger residents and those on lower incomes.

However, critics may argue that such a shift could reduce government revenue in the short term and potentially inflate property prices if demand increases without corresponding supply growth. The long-term plan to transition to a land tax system aims to create a more stable and efficient revenue source for the territory, but the timeline and details of that broader reform remain to be fully outlined.

As housing affordability continues to challenge major cities and regional areas alike, states and territories are experimenting with various incentives. The ACT's approach could set a precedent, prompting other regions to reconsider the role of stamp duty in their own housing markets. The differing schemes across the country highlight the complexity of the tax system and the varied political and economic priorities of each jurisdiction





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Stamp Duty First-Home Buyers ACT Housing Affordability Tax Reform Land Tax Chris Steel Budget Concessions Australia

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