ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Wayne Phillips confirms all Triple Zero calls were recovered after a four minute power failure at the Fairbairn headquarters caused call drops on November 19.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency restored full emergency call operations on November 19 after a critical power failure at its primary headquarters in Fairbairn caused a four minute interruption in Triple Zero (000) services. ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Wayne Phillips confirmed that while the outage caused four in-progress ambulance calls to disconnect, no incoming calls to ambulance or fire and rescue services were missed during the incident.

Outage Details And Recovery Timeline

The power outage occurred at the Emergency Services Agency headquarters located in Fairbairn, near Canberra airport, between 8:11 pm and 8:15 pm on Thursday, November 19. During this brief window, the center's primary power supply was lost and its first backup battery pack failed to activate immediately, leaving the facility without power for four minutes until the second battery system successfully engaged.

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Despite the technical failure, Commissioner Wayne Phillips stated that the Emergency Services Agency was able to retrieve the four ambulance calls that dropped during the power loss. He emphasized that the system successfully diverted any attempted emergency calls to ACT Policing, which remained unaffected by the outage, ensuring that no critical communications were lost to the community.

Stakeholder Reactions And Union Concerns

While government officials focused on the technical recovery, the Transport Workers Union highlighted the severe stress placed on emergency workers during the incident. Damian Pollard, a union representative for ambulance workers, described the event as an extremely concerning psychosocial hazard that was deeply distressing for staff who experienced the sudden loss of calls they were managing.

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Pollard noted that the four minute duration of the outage was particularly critical given the life and death nature of emergency response work. He expressed gratitude for the dedication of ACTAS members who go above and beyond every shift, acknowledging that the sudden disruption added unnecessary psychological pressure to professionals who are already operating under high-stress conditions.

The union also pointed out that while they do not yet know the severity of the cause behind the power failure, the incident highlighted the intense vulnerability of the emergency network. Pollard emphasized that even a brief loss of connectivity can have significant consequences for both the responders and the individuals relying on immediate emergency assistance.

Operational Relocation And Future Investigations

In response to the outage, Commissioner Phillips ordered the immediate relocation of staff to a backup emergency center located in Hume. This move was designed to ensure continuous operations while the primary facility in Fairbairn was restored, with plans to return staff to their original base either late on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Pollard acknowledged that the relocation demonstrated the effectiveness of the backup systems, stating that the Hume center functioned as intended to maintain service continuity. However, he maintained that the incident required thorough scrutiny to prevent future disruptions and to address the mental health implications for staff who witnessed the breakdown of their primary communication hub.

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Authorities are currently investigating the root cause of the power failure, with initial speculation pointing toward potential lightning strikes or a massive power surge as the likely triggers for the infrastructure collapse. The Emergency Services Agency continues to review its backup battery protocols to ensure that primary and secondary systems activate seamlessly in future events, prioritizing both operational reliability and staff well-being.