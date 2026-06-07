ACT Government Defers, Stages Infrastructure Projects to Save $700 Million

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announces that several infrastructure projects will be deferred or staged to reduce budget pressure, saving $700 million over four years. Health and housing are prioritized.

The Australian Capital Territory government has announced a significant shift in its infrastructure spending priorities, with several major projects deferred or broken into stages to save $700 million over four years.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr confirmed that the adjustments, which will be detailed in Wednesday's territory budget, aim to address current budget pressures while maintaining election commitments. Barr emphasized that no projects are being scrapped, but the government needs to complete the existing backlog before starting new work. The community's top priority remains the health sector, which is why there is a strong focus on the Northside Hospital and community health facilities, as well as housing supply projects.

Among the projects affected, an emergency services station in Casey will be deferred, as priority has been given to opening and staffing the Molonglo station. Outdoor sports facilities like the Taylor District Playing Fields and Tennis Facility, along with the Belconnen Basketball Stadium redevelopment, will proceed, while health, emergency services, and sports facilities in North Gungahlin will be delayed.

The government plans to stage the development of the Kingston Arts Precinct, starting with structured car parking and artist housing before adding more arts facilities later. This staging aims to mitigate the impact on car parking availability in the city, which has been strained by multiple simultaneous projects.

Barr attributed the need for these adjustments to external factors, including labour shortages, supply chain disruptions from the war in the Middle East, and the impending pressure from the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, which will draw construction resources away. He noted that the territory is at peak construction and that the infrastructure spending during COVID was not sustainable over the long term. The government expects to return to a more normal level of infrastructure investment.

Future spending will increasingly focus on repairing and renewing aging assets rather than building entirely new facilities. Funding sources include Commonwealth contributions, land sales reinvested into infrastructure, operating surpluses, and borrowings, which are appropriate for assets serving the community for decades. Light rail to Woden remains in the planning and environmental assessment phase





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ACT Government Infrastructure Budget Andrew Barr Deferred Projects

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