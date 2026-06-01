ACT Reconciliation Council Co-Chair Resigns Over Government's Indigenous Policy Failures

Selina Walker, co-chair of the ACT Reconciliation Council, has resigned, citing loss of faith in the territory government's approach to Indigenous affairs. Her departure, coinciding with Reconciliation Day, highlights stalled initiatives like the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm and echoes concerns raised by former official Brendan Moyle. The government faces criticism over worsening outcomes under the 2019 Indigenous agreement.

The ACT Reconciliation Council 's co-chair, Selina Walker , has resigned, expressing a loss of faith in the territory government's commitment to Indigenous affairs and reconciliation. Her departure, announced during the Reconciliation Day public holiday-a key event her council helped advise-highlights deepening concerns over the government's approach.

Walker, the only Ngunnawal representative on the council since its inception in 2018, stated she could no longer remain complicit in what she described as superficial efforts.

"I won't be a yes man, I won't stand there for the pretty pictures and preach reconciliation if it's not actually happening," she declared. She pointed to specific failures: stalled progress on the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm, management of Boomanalla Oval, and broader funding decisions that disregard Indigenous community needs.

"I feel incredibly disrespected, not only as a Ngunnawal traditional owner but as a co-chair of the Reconciliation Council," she added, emphasizing that the council's advice has been ignored. The government's handling of Indigenous policy has faced sustained criticism. Walker notified her resignation in early April, but officials withheld public comment, citing standard practice regarding advisory council members. A spokesperson acknowledged Walker's contributions to Reconciliation Day but framed the resignation as a private matter.

This response echoes earlier controversies, including the resignation of Brendan Moyle, former head of the ACT Office of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs, who left at the end of last year. Moyle had raised alarms about unresolved discrimination, racism, and cultural safety issues for Indigenous staff. He was particularly critical of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Agreement-a 2019 pact between the government and the elected Indigenous body-which has seen regress on multiple targets.

A December 2025 report revealed that of 22 measurable goals, four were on track, four were off track, eight were worsening, and six lacked data. The report concluded that Indigenous Canberrans are "now in a worse position than when the ACT agreement was signed.

" Walker's resignation underscores a pattern of perceived policy failure and broken commitments. She lamented that despite governmental pledges, decisions often contradict stated principles of self-determination and anti-racism.

"Even though they've made commitments under those agreements and reforms, the decisions that they're making are not actually aligning with what they've been saying that's coming out of their mouths," she said. Her departure follows new legislation requiring senior public servants to uphold a "Closing the Gap principle," measures introduced to address prior shortcomings.

Yet Walker, named ACT Local Hero in 2024 for her advocacy and kinship care work, stressed that the government is no longer "walking alongside" the community, as her grandmother once did.

"I have chosen to resign because I can no longer, in good conscience, stand with a government that is not standing with us anymore," she affirmed. This twin resignation-of both the council's co-chair and the top bureaucratic champion-suggests a systemic crisis in ACT Indigenous governance, demanding urgent scrutiny and reform





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