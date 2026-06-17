Activist Banner Disrupts Pauline Hanson's National Press Club Address

A protest banner unfurled behind Pauline Hanson during her National Press Club speech caused a major security breach. Despite the interruption, she outlined One Nation's policy agenda on immigration, energy, and cultural issues, while activists outside chanted anti-racist slogans.

Pauline Hanson 's National Press Club address was disrupted by activists who unfurled a critical banner behind her during the speech, raising security concerns. The incident occurred about twenty minutes into the event, with the banner accusing her of opposing worker pay rises while taking a significant personal pay increase.

Despite the interruption, Hanson proceeded to outline her party's platform, addressing immigration, energy, cultural issues, and government spending. She opened by rejecting a Welcome to Country, stating the country belongs to all Australians. Outside the venue, a group of Canberra Socialists protested, chanting slogans that labeled her a racist and called for One Nation's removal from politics. The National Press Club, a historic venue for political addresses, emphasized Hanson's long-standing influence in Australian politics.

Recent polling shows One Nation with 28 percent primary support, underscoring her continued relevance. The security breach has sparked discussions about protocol at such high-profile events





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Pauline Hanson One Nation National Press Club Protest Security Breach Australian Politics Immigration Activism

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