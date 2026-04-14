Activist Claims 'Insanity' in Court After Using Banned Phrase at Gaza Protest

A 70-year-old anti-war activist, Jim Dowling, is claiming 'insanity' after being charged with using the phrase "from the river to the sea" at a protest against Boeing's involvement in the Gaza conflict. The case is a test of Queensland's controversial anti-hate speech laws and raises questions about free speech and the interpretation of political slogans.

A 70-year-old anti-war activist, Jim Dowling , has pleaded 'insanity' in Brisbane Magistrates Court, contesting a charge of publicly reciting the banned phrase “ from the river to the sea ” during a protest. The incident occurred outside the headquarters of aerospace company Boeing , where Dowling was protesting the company's alleged supply of arms to the Israeli Air Force amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Dowling, representing himself in court, wore a T-shirt and shorts and appeared barefoot, a choice reflecting his vow of simplicity. He argued that the charge itself was irrational, stating his belief that the law was insane, rather than his actions. This case highlights the complexities surrounding freedom of speech and the interpretation of potentially offensive language in the context of political protest and international conflicts.

The charges stem from Queensland's recent legislation, which categorizes certain phrases, including “from the river to the sea” and “globalise the intifada”, as hate speech aimed at combating antisemitism. These phrases are viewed by some as advocating for the genocide of Jewish people. The legislation was introduced following the Bondi terror attack, with Queensland Attorney-General Deb Frecklington describing it as a common-sense response. Dowling's defense hinges on challenging the constitutionality of the law and emphasizing the context of his protest against the arms trade rather than expressing hateful sentiments.

Dowling’s protest, which led to his arrest on March 18th, involved a banner displaying the message: “From the river to the sea, Brisbane will be free of Boeing.” His primary focus, he stated, was to expose the arms trade and specifically target Boeing's involvement. He expressed bewilderment at how the phrase he used could offend anyone, given his focus on corporate accountability. This sentiment reflects the broader debate surrounding the phrase, with varying interpretations depending on the user's political stance and the context.

Dowling has a history of activism and civil disobedience, having previously faced legal consequences for protesting against war and military actions. He received a suspended sentence in 2017 for illegally entering the Pine Gap surveillance base, a joint US-Australia facility near Alice Springs. In 2005, he was fined for attempting a citizen's arrest on then-federal MP Peter Dutton over his support for the Iraq war. This history suggests a consistent pattern of activism and a willingness to challenge established institutions and policies, especially those connected to warfare and corporate involvement in military actions. The current case provides another platform for Dowling to advocate for his views and criticize what he perceives as unjust laws. He appears determined to use the court process to further his aims, regardless of the potential consequences.

The specific legislation under which Dowling is charged has sparked considerable controversy. The law's critics argue it infringes on free speech and is overly broad, potentially criminalizing a wide range of political expression. Supporters, on the other hand, maintain that the legislation is necessary to protect Jewish people from hate speech and incitement to violence. The phrase “from the river to the sea” itself is a contested symbol, with different meanings attributed to it. Some view it as a call for the destruction of Israel and the displacement or elimination of its Jewish population, while others interpret it as a demand for equal rights and self-determination for Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. The court case will likely delve into the complexities of these interpretations, assessing the intent behind Dowling’s use of the phrase and the potential impact of his words.

Dowling was granted bail and is scheduled to return to court on April 29th. His commitment to the cause is clear, as shown by his statements. Dowling expressed his belief that he would prevail. The upcoming court appearance will provide a crucial opportunity for the legal and public debate over free speech, protest, and the interpretation of controversial phrases in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding further complexity to the ongoing conversation about freedom of expression and the legal limits surrounding it.





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