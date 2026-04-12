Activist Group Targets Australian Idol, Ben Roberts-Smith Series in Development, Victorian Opera Gala Celebrates Milestone

This news article reports on multiple events: The activist group 'Mad F---ing Witches' is targeting the Australian Idol program, aiming to have Kyle Sandilands removed from his judging position. Also, a television series based on the Ben Roberts-Smith case is in development, funded by Screen Australia. Additionally, a gala celebrated the 21st anniversary of the Victorian Opera in Melbourne.

The activist group Mad F---ing Witches (MFW) is intensifying its campaign against the Seven Network and its advertisers, aiming to remove the controversial personality Kyle Sandilands from his judging role on Australian Idol . The group has been mobilizing throughout the current season of the show, urging advertisers to withdraw their support in an effort to see Sandilands ousted from the program by 2027.

This strategy mirrors MFW's previous success in targeting advertisers on Sandilands' KIIS breakfast show, causing significant disruption for ARN. The group's primary goal is to remove Sandilands from all platforms, including television, where his on-screen persona is perceived as less abrasive than his radio persona. Sandilands has a long history as a judge on Australian Idol, spanning nine seasons across both Channel Ten and Channel Seven, and his position has traditionally commanded a substantial salary. A Seven spokesperson declined to comment on Sandilands' future involvement in the show, stating only that they were pleased with the current season and the performance of the judges. This silence adds to the uncertainty surrounding Sandilands' future on the show, and fuels speculation regarding the impact of the activist group's pressure. The pressure campaign comes as Sandilands is paid a considerable amount for his judging role, which he had previously stated was worth $1 million a year, and the news comes as he admitted recently he had never received a pay rise, with his co-judge stating he had been paid too much for decades. This underscores the potential financial stakes involved for both Sandilands and the network. MFW's tactics have proven effective in the past, as seen in the case of former Triple M radio host Wil Anderson, who was forced to leave his show following public backlash over his comments about the Matildas and endometriosis. This history suggests the potential for significant consequences for both Sandilands and Seven Network if the advertisers decide to yield to the pressure. The push comes as the grand finals are underway. \In other news, a television series based on the controversial story of Ben Roberts-Smith, one of Australia's most decorated soldiers, is in development. The project, which has secured funding from Screen Australia, is generating interest due to the high-profile nature of Roberts-Smith's legal battles and the allegations against him. The series synopsis hints at a narrative that mirrors the real-life events surrounding Roberts-Smith, including his defamation case against a journalist. The synopsis details the ripple effects of the legal battle and the search for truth. This project represents a compelling opportunity to explore a complex and sensitive story through a fictionalized lens. The series is likely to face scrutiny given the high-profile nature of the case and the intense public interest in the events. The project promises a look at the lives of those involved, including a young Afghan woman, whose lives have been impacted by the events. The production's success will depend on its ability to navigate the sensitivities of the subject matter while providing a compelling narrative. \Melbourne's cultural elite gathered for a grand gala celebrating the 21st anniversary of Victorian Opera. The event, held at the Sofitel Melbourne, saw prominent figures from the arts and beyond, including guests with significant post-nominals and honorifics, come together to mark this milestone. Victorian Opera's artistic director Stuart Maunder, former premier Steve Bracks, and Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks were among those in attendance. The gala provided a chance to celebrate the organization's contributions to the arts scene and its enduring presence in Melbourne's cultural landscape. A founding patron of the Victorian Opera, Lady Potter, a prominent philanthropist, was also present. The event highlighted the Victorian Opera's important role in the city's arts community and showcased the continued support for the organization. The gala reflected the value placed on the arts in Melbourne and provided a platform to recognize the achievements and ongoing contributions of Victorian Opera





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Australian Idol Kyle Sandilands Mad F---Ing Witches Ben Roberts-Smith Victorian Opera

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