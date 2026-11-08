Eight Australians Share Their Most Treasured Home Objects, From Pia Miranda's Virgin Mary Statue to Lynda Gardener's 1800s Mirror

Eight Australians, including actor Pia Miranda and designers Collette Dinnigan and Anna Plunkett, reveal the personal stories behind their most cherished possessions, from a Virgin Mary statue and a 19th-century mirror to an embroidered South Sudanese bedsheet and paintings by Indigenous and Australian artists.

Eight Australians have shared the stories behind their most treasured possessions, from a Virgin Mary statue and a 19th-century mirror to an embroidered South Sudanese bedsheet and works by Australian artists.

The objects range from sculptural furniture to original paintings, and in every case the meaning behind the piece gives it resonance. Actor Pia Miranda said her favourite piece is a new statue of the Virgin Mary that her mother, Susan, gave her for her 50th birthday. It replaced the original statue her nonna Angelina gave her for her communion when she was a child.

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A Statue With Superstitious Significance

A photo of Nonna was hanging on the wall and it fell off one day and smashed the original statue into a thousand pieces. Miranda has been superstitious about it ever since. The new statue is about 45cm tall and sits near her record collection in the lounge. It has a bright blue coat, a white veil and stands on a green snake.

Miranda said it keeps Satan away from her family. As an object that holds nostalgia for her Italian Catholic heritage, she centres everything around it. She has also kept all the tiny smashed pieces of the original Madonna and when she feels nervous about travelling, she puts one in her pocket to keep her safe.

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Stylist and decorator Lynda Gardener said her favourite piece is a very large late 1800s mirror she has had for 20 years, possibly the largest freestanding mirror she has ever seen. It once belonged to a Danish photographer friend who kept it in his studio. Every time she visited, she would tell him and his partner how much she would love to own a mirror like it.

A Vintage Mirror With Aged Patina

For years she jokingly asked them to sell it to her and the answer was always: Absolutely not! We love it! When the friends decided to live in New York, the mirror was too delicate to take, so Gardener bought it without hesitation. It has a beautiful aged-gold wooden frame and the mirror itself carries all the wonderful flaws and imperfections that have come with more than a century of life.

That is probably what she loves about it most. She has never been drawn to things that are pristine, preferring patina, age and evidence of a life already lived. The mirror has moved with her through several homes and today sits in her bedroom. Its scale is extraordinary.

Fashion designer Anna Plunkett said she loves having a home filled with artwork from people she knows. Her current obsession is a painting by Australian artist Karen Black that hangs above her bed. It is titled Cradle and features a woman tenderly cradling a child. There might be other people in it too, but everyone sees different things in Karen's work, which she really loves.

Artwork From Known Australian Artists

It is a large painting and it makes her feel at ease. Luke Sales, her business partner, first introduced her to Karen's art and Romance Was Born, the fashion label Plunkett and Sales founded, has been working with her for a collection. She loves Karen's use of colour and the way you cannot tell straight away what her images are; they draw you in.

She also finds Karen's character and career inspiring, describing her as a nurturing person and a fierce woman at the same time. Arsineh Houspian shared the story of a beautiful white cotton bedsheet that was a gift from her mother, Anna, on her 30th birthday. It is embroidered with a beautiful pattern of peacocks and flowers. The peacocks are green and gold and the flowers are yellow, pink and purple.

It is quite elaborate. The embroidery is a South Sudanese tradition, and her aunties helped make it. They also made matching pillowcases. It was supposed to be a wedding present, given on your first marital night, but by the age of 30 she still was not married so they gifted it to her.

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She got married a few years later, so maybe it was a sign. The sheet signifies something beautiful, a changing of identity for a young woman, and she has used it as a backdrop in some of her photographic work, so it has become part of her art practice. It celebrates women's handicrafts; for her, it is about celebrating spaces where women come together.

Emotive Abstract Landscape Brings Joy

Designer Collette Dinnigan said she absolutely loves a painting by Michaye Boulter that hangs in their dining room alongside some candleholders she made in Italy. She first saw Michaye's work at Arthouse Gallery in Sydney and purchased it right before her family moved to Italy 10 years ago. Her husband, Bradley Cocks, asked why she was buying more art. She told him she could not resist the beautiful moody abstract landscape, and it still makes her so happy.

Maybe she is drawn to her work because it is her dream to go to Tasmania; she has never been, and when she sees this painting, it makes her feel like she is there. But it also makes her feel like it could be the Amazon, Papua New Guinea or New Zealand. It is so emotive and layered, with more to it than the sea and sky she has painted.

She really connects with the way Michaye paints the trees with so much depth. It brings her joy and a sense of peace. Jamie Durie said his favourite artworks are special because they have been specifically made for them. Two works by Dean Rotumah hang in their lounge room.

First Nations Art As Family Heirloom

Dean is a prolific artist with a magnetic way of telling stories, and the work is quintessentially Australian. His wife, Emma Charlotte, and Durie treasure both paintings in their home. Durie said the works feel like a part of their lives, their home and their personalities, and they will be family heirlooms forever. The works honour First Nations people and share their rich storytelling and culture.

It is important these things are kept alive in their home and in their community. Artist Scotty So has three treasured items. The first is an antique Ming dynasty wooden floor lantern he bought for $100 at a Leonard Joel auction. He custom-made the acrylic box that goes over the light to capture a sunset hue when it is turned on.

He also likes the cultural significance of this sitting in the corner of his living room. His other favourite objects include a 1960s coffee table and a sculpture made by an artist friend. The sculpture is an object he made and gifted to him. The feature also pictured Jamie Durie's cockatoo painting and Stephen Ormandy's sculpture among the treasured items shared by the eight Australians.