Actress Alicia Gardiner Accused of Assault During Parliament Protest

Offspring and Deadloch star Alicia Gardiner is facing court over allegations of assaulting a Parliament House worker during a pro-Palestine protest in Melbourne. The incident involved alleged physical contact and has sparked debate about protest conduct and personal boundaries.

Australian actress Alicia Gardiner , recognized for her performances in popular television series such as Offspring and Deadloch, is currently facing legal proceedings in Melbourne Magistrates Court .

The charges stem from an alleged assault that occurred during a pro-Palestine protest at Victoria’s Parliament House on May 7, 2024. The incident unfolded as a group of protesters disrupted the treasurer’s budget speech, voicing their concerns from the public gallery through chants and the display of protest signs. As security personnel moved to remove the demonstrators, the situation escalated, leading to the accusations against Gardiner.

The prosecution alleges that Gardiner, while attempting to breach the security perimeter and enter the legislative chamber, engaged in physical contact with a female Parliament House worker. The complainant testified that Gardiner pushed her initially while attempting to pass through a doorway blocked by the worker and a colleague. The core of the accusation centers around Gardiner allegedly grabbing and twisting the complainant’s left breast, causing immediate and significant pain.

The complainant described the sensation as akin to being stabbed with a knife and stated she was left in a state of shock following the alleged assault. She powerfully articulated her feelings, stating that Gardiner had violated a fundamental understanding of respect, referring to it as a breach of the 'girl code'.

The complainant detailed how Gardiner had maintained intense eye contact before aggressively moving towards her with her hands raised, and that she had instinctively raised her own hands in an attempt to prevent Gardiner from entering the chamber. The immediate aftermath, captured on the worker’s body-worn camera, revealed the complainant’s initial impulse to retaliate physically, an impulse she thankfully resisted.

The court heard that she told police immediately after the incident that her initial reaction was to hit Gardiner but she “managed not to”. Gardiner’s defense, led by lawyer Angeline Centrone, argues that the evidence presented by the prosecution is insufficient to establish an unlawful assault beyond a reasonable doubt. Centrone contends that the prosecution has not provided enough concrete proof to support the allegations made against her client.

The case hinges on the interpretation of the body-worn camera footage and the credibility of the complainant’s testimony. The defense is expected to present arguments challenging the narrative presented by the prosecution, potentially focusing on the chaotic nature of the protest and the possibility of misinterpretation of the physical contact. Gardiner herself is scheduled to provide evidence later in the proceedings, offering her own account of the events that transpired on May 7th.

The outcome of this case will not only determine Gardiner’s legal fate but also potentially set a precedent regarding the boundaries of acceptable conduct during protests and the handling of such incidents within parliamentary settings. The court is carefully considering the details of the incident, the emotional impact on the complainant, and the legal arguments presented by both sides to reach a just and informed decision.

The proceedings are attracting significant media attention, raising broader discussions about protest rights, personal boundaries, and the responsibilities of public figures





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alicia Gardiner Assault Parliament House Protest Melbourne Magistrates Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timor-Leste parliament questions president over proposed resort’s links to ‘scam’ empireJosé Ramos-Horta urged to explain diplomatic passport given to businessman behind resort project, who denies any involvement with organised crime

Read more »

Bill banning people born after 2008 from buying tobacco clears UK parliamentMinisters hope tobacco and vapes bill, which will become law next week, will create a ‘smoke-free generation’

Read more »

Offspring and Deadloch actor Alicia Gardiner accused of breaking 'girl code' in assaultAlicia Gardiner, known for her roles in the television series Offspring and Deadloch, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today over the alleged assault at Victoria&x27;s Parliament House.

Read more »

Assault charges against Offspring actor Alicia Gardiner dropped by Melbourne prosecutorsThe actor was accused of 'breaking the girl code' by grabbing the breast of a staffer at Parliament House in Melbourne during a pro-Palestine demonstration two years ago.

Read more »

What a twist: Police drop ‘nipple cripple’ charges against Offspring starAlicia Gardiner was set to take the witness stand when the prosecution suddenly dropped the assault charge.

Read more »

Government Responds to NDIS Flaws, Winston Peters on NZ Parliament ChaosThe Australian government is taking action to address issues within the NDIS. Sky News features an exclusive interview with New Zealand politician Winston Peters discussing the political situation in New Zealand, alongside comprehensive coverage of Australian news and opinion.

Read more »