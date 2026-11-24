Adam Scott has revealed he briefly considered retirement during his six-year win drought but says his deep love for golf kept him competing as he prepares for the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

Adam Scott admits he briefly and probably unseriously considered retirement during his six-year win drought, but says his deep love for golf kept him competing.

The 46-year-old returns to Sydney this week for the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Coogee. Scott will then play the Australian Open next week at Kingston Heath. He has not won a 72-hole tournament anywhere in the world since the 2020 Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. The former world No.1 said he felt low and frustrated a couple of years ago, around 2024, despite doing the work and getting poor results.

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Adam Scott Considers Retirement From Golf

He said he had just about had enough. One of the most decorated golfers in Australian history, Scott was tired of contending on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour in Europe and his home tour without getting over the line. Yet the 2013 Masters champion, Australia's only winner at Augusta National, said he adored the game too much to hang up his clubs. I think that deep love for the game wins in the end, Scott said.

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Asked about retirement, he said the feeling was brief and likely unserious. Scott is based in Switzerland but plays across the PGA Tour in the US and the DP World Tour in Europe. The Queenslander has remarkably missed the Australian summer of golf only three times since turning professional in 2000. He has been consistent since 2020 and teed up in an impressive 100th consecutive major at this year's US Open.

He then shared ninth at the British Open. Scott ended the PGA Tour season tied for 11th on the points standings alongside the in-form Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood. He has been in final-round contention in three of his past four starts, spanning England, Japan and the Middle East, heading into Australia. But the win drought lingers in the back of Scott's mind.

Scott Maintains Hunger To Win Again

It just shows my game at least looks like it is good enough to win to most people, Scott said. It does feel like it to me. For whatever reason, putting it all together has been challenging the last few years. Speaking to reporters in Coogee on Tuesday ahead of the PGA, Scott said the hunger was as strong as ever in his 26th year of pro golf.

As a father of three, his focus has narrowed to a handful of the most meaningful events in golf, starting with the Masters and the other three majors. I think the big ones are really what drive me, Scott said. There are a few other events that I prioritise as well. My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess.

Scott Targets Multiple Major Championships

I am still pushing. I would love to be a multiple major champion. I think that is really possible. Scott also ranks the two Australian majors behind the four grand slams as his priorities.

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He owns an Australian Open victory, two Australian PGAs and two wins at the now-defunct Australian Masters. He said everything feels a little like a bonus at this point in his career while he is healthy to play and still competitive. These are the major championships of Australian golf, Scott said of the Australian PGA and Australian Open. There is so much to love about what I do.

Coming back to Australia and playing inspired me to enter the events in the Middle East recently and get a little better prepared. I would love to get in the mix and have three Kirkwood Cups. A strong field in Sydney includes Scott, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Ryder Cup European assistant Alex Noren and several former LIV golfers. Defending champion David Puig is also in the field.

Scott Predicts Long Term Benefits Of Winning

Scott was pictured with fellow Australian stars Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee ahead of the tournament. In the short term, a third Australian PGA would end the drought. But Scott predicts the long-term benefits would be greater. The confidence you get from winning is huge and maybe I could push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career, Scott said.

It is not going to last forever, so I take every opportunity as it comes and hopefully make the most of it.