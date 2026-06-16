Adam Scott's Unprecedented Streak: 100th Consecutive Major at US Open

A look at Adam Scott's remarkable achievement of playing 100 consecutive major championships, a feat only matched by Jack Nicklaus, highlighting his career and the making of a champion.

Adam Scott 's glittering career reaches one of world sport's most astonishing milestones at this week's US Open. In what is surely one of the greatest achievements ever in the history of Australian sport, the 45-year-old Queenslander will play his 100th consecutive major championship at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

This streak, spanning 25 years, places him alongside the legendary Jack Nicklaus as the only player to accomplish such a feat. Nicklaus played 146 consecutive majors from 1962 to 1998. Scott's consistency and longevity are a testament to his skill, dedication, and passion for the game. As Fox Golf expert Paul Gow put it, this is a life-changing achievement that cements Scott's legacy.

Scott's journey began as a prodigy from the Gold Coast. His father Phil, a club professional, instilled in him a swing that is often described as the most beautiful in golf. Gow commented on the simple fundamentals that made Scott's technique exceptional: a solid setup, a smooth takeaway, and an effective downswing. Scott won back-to-back Australian Junior titles in 1997 and 1998, signaling his arrival.

He chose to attend UNLV, turning down other colleges. His early career saw him turn professional in 2000, and his consecutive major streak began at the 2001 Open Championship, where he missed the cut as Tiger Woods won his fifth major. Scott's resilience and pride kept him going. He once said, "I'm too proud to fall off the map," reflecting his determination to remain among the elite.

His iron man status is well-deserved, and he continues to make the game look easy with his graceful swing. The making of a champion involved more than just talent. Brad James, Golf Australia's general manager of high performance, recalled watching Scott at the Greg Norman Junior Masters and thinking he was as good as any American or European junior. Scott's decision to go to UNLV rather than Minnesota was a twist that worked out well.

An anecdote from his college days shows his playful side: at a tournament, Scott borrowed a fellow player's driver and deliberately snapped the shaft by leaning on it, a prank that highlighted his mischievous character. Scott's 2013 Masters victory was a career highlight, but his consecutive major streak is arguably more impressive. Only one other player in history has not missed a major for 25 years straight: Jack Nicklaus.

Scott's streak began at the 2001 Open Championship, and he has played every major since, a span of over two decades. This remarkable run includes wins, near misses, and countless memories. As he prepares to tee off at Shinnecock Hills, Scott embodies the spirit of a true iron man of golf. His story is one of talent, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the game he loves





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