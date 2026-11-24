Cameron Smith has spoken publicly for the first time since LIV Golf's collapse, saying fatherhood and team duties hurt his game but the breakaway league's end has lifted a weight and opened a path back to the PGA Tour through DP World Tour exemptions.

Cameron Smith has welcomed the collapse of LIV Golf as a chance to revive his career, saying the breakaway league's demise has lifted a weight off his shoulders as he seeks a return to the PGA Tour.

The former British Open champion spoke publicly for the first time since LIV Golf folded earlier this month. He also admitted that becoming a father and captaining his all-Australian Ripper GC team took a toll on his game. The 33-year-old Queenslander will compete at the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes in Sydney starting Thursday. He said the uncertainty surrounding LIV's future weighed heavily on players throughout the year.

Also read Aussie veteran has 'no regrets' over botched LIV move as plan to escape limbo land revealed

DP World Tour Grants Exemptions To Smith

The DP World Tour has handed him a lifeline by granting exemptions into events next year, providing a pathway to regular tournament golf. Smith said the last few months had been really weird, with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, though the last couple of weeks had been a little better.

He said there were lots of rumours floating around throughout the year and a lot of uncertainty, and it was good to just get the noise over and done with. He added that all the noise is kind of gone, which is a nice thing, and it is a lot of weight off the shoulders for sure.

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Smith signed with LIV as the World No.2 and reigning British Open champion in 2022, receiving a contract reportedly worth 140 million US dollars, or 193 million Australian dollars. He struggled to recapture his form. In 2025 he missed the cut at all four majors, the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open, before suffering the same fate in three of those events this year. He has slipped to No.171 in the world.

Smith Cites Parenthood And Team Duties

Smith said it had been a while since he was able to perform in a major. He said the last couple of years he had a lot of stuff going on, like bringing a baby boy into the world and getting married, and the team stuff at LIV took up a lot of time. His focus went from being on him as a golfer to trying to be everything else.

He is looking forward to getting back and it being about him and his golf again, and said it is nice to have that weight off the shoulders. He said he thought parenthood was going to be difficult for sure, and it is never nice spending time away from people you love. He said the next couple of years could be hard, but he does not have the team and the other stuff to manage as well.

Smith has made no secret of his desire to return to the PGA Tour, where he won six times and pocketed more than 30 million US dollars, or 45 million Australian dollars, in prizemoney before his lucrative defection. He knows his most realistic path back could involve a lengthy stint on the DP World Tour, which stages tournaments across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Smith could add an Australian event or two to his schedule to bolster his chances of winning the PGA Tour of Australasia's order of merit, which would secure him a DP World Tour card for the following season. If he were to add an Australian event or two, those tournaments would likely include the Victorian PGA Championship the week following the Australian Open or January's Players Series Victoria at Peninsula Kingswood, both of which his good mate Marc Leishman is set to play in.

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Smith said playing extra tournaments in Australia was a thought there for a while, and they will have to see how the first little bit of the season goes and then take it from there. He said the PGA Tour is where he wants to be now, for sure, and there are plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it is going to be difficult.

Ripper GC And MyGolf Program Success

One of the big reasons Smith does not regret his time with LIV is the success of its Adelaide event and Ripper GC's partnership with Golf Australia for the sport's introductory program for kids, MyGolf. The impact his all-Australian team was able to have is why Smith wants to keep the Ripper GC brand alive in some shape or form.

He said he would love it to because he thinks it is a great name and it has grown a few legs the last few years, and it is very Australian. He said a lot of kids have a lot of great memories with it as well, but they do not really know where that stands with everything that is going on.

While he was bitterly disappointed to lose LIV Adelaide from the calendar, Smith hoped the PGA Tour and DP World Tour took notice of the packed galleries. He said obviously they lost the Australian Masters a few years ago now, and he does not know if the answer is another event.

He said what LIV brought to golf in Australia in Adelaide was pretty special and hopefully they can learn a little bit from that, adding that they know what the people want. Australian Lucas Herbert declared the breakaway league had made his game infinitely better.

The upcoming PGA Championship is the entree to next week's Australian Open at Kingston Heath, where Smith will be seeking redemption after finishing runner-up to Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by a shot at Royal Melbourne last year. It is a near miss that still rankles. Smith said it always sucks losing an event like that, particularly your home Open, and that has always been a difficult one for him to win and he really thought last year was his year.