Adam Treloar's future in doubt after Bulldogs benching

Fox Footy's experts have concerns over what the move means for the 33-year-old Bulldog who has battled a string of soft tissue injuries recently. Treloar was playing just his fifth game in season 2026 after managing just four games last year off the back of a string of soft tissue injuries. Despite last year's injury woes, the midfielder still signed a one-year contract extension taking him to the end of 2026.

There's serious questions being asked on the future of Adam Treloar after the Bulldogs veteran was benched for almost the entire third quarter of his side's tough loss to Adelaide on Thursday night.

While coach Luke Beveridge defended the decision, Fox Footy's experts have concerns over what the move means for the 33-year-old Bulldog who has battled a string of soft tissue injuries recently. Treloar was playing just his fifth game in season 2026 after managing just four games last year off the back of a string of soft tissue injuries. Despite last year's injury woes, the midfielder still signed a one-year contract extension taking him to the end of 2026.

Fox Footy's experts have concerns over what the move means for the 33-year-old Bulldog who has battled a string of soft tissue injuries recently. Treloar finished the night with just 55 per cent time on ground – with only injured Crow Luke Pedlar having less game time and he was ruled out before half time





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Adam Treloar Bulldogs Adelaide Coach Luke Beveridge Fox Footy Experts Concerns Soft Tissue Injuries Future Benching Fifth Game Fourth Games One-Year Contract Extension End Of 2026 Time On Ground Injured Crow Luke Pedlar Ruled Out Before Half Time

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