Adam Walton stuns Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller at Roland-Garros

Australian Adam Walton has completed an improbable fifth-set comeback to stun Daniil Medvedev for a second time and claim his maiden top-10 scalp in a titanic Roland-Garros upset.

Australian Adam Walton stuns world No.7 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at Roland-Garros , coming back from 2-4 down in the deciding set to claim his maiden top-10 scalp.

Walton will face American Zachary Svajda in the next round, who also came from behind to beat Alexei Popyrin in a five-set match. This is the seventh time in 10 visits to Roland-Garros that Medvedev has failed to make it out of the first round. Walton credited his three-set victory over Medvedev at the Cincinnati Masters last year for fuelling his belief that he could match it with the former world No.1.

Medvedev's mood swung wildly throughout the five-set contest, with him urging the French crowd to get behind him earlier in the set, but Walton began conducting the local fans after the Russian's stray forehand cost him the break in the eighth game. Medvedev generated three more break points in the ensuing game, but ultimately unravelled quickly from there, putting a ghastly drop shot attempt into the net before doing the same on a backhand drive volley, and double-faulting for 0-40.

This was the 27-year-old's fourth main draw win at grand slam level, and he played a pair of Challenger hardcourt events in China as his tune-up for Roland-Garros. By contrast, Medvedev was one of the rare players this year to take a set off red-hot world No.1 Jannik Sinner in the Rome Masters semi-finals barely a week ago.

The loss to Walton ended a typically dramatic claycourt campaign for Medvedev, who suffered a double-bagel defeat to Matteo Berrettini in Monte-Carlo in April. The red dirt has always been his worst surface, but his performance against Sinner was proof he is not a claycourt duffer.

Walton remained stoic throughout the wild ups and downs, whereas Medvedev was moaning about the heat before the first set was over, which comically caused his wife Daria, sitting courtside, to tell him to 'behave'. Walton served brilliantly in the first and third sets, making 75 and 83 per cent of his first serves, respectively, which enabled him to dictate play against Medvedev, who took up his usual return spot metres behind the baseline.

But the Australian looked vulnerable whenever his percentages dipped, and Medvedev appeared to have averted the crisis when he reeled off nine of 11 games after dropping the third set. Only one result looked likely at that stage, but Walton refused to wilt - and Medvedev was his own worst enemy.

Walton's gallant bid to upend Medvedev on a scorching Paris day still seemed destined to fall short, even after he twice staved off break points in that fifth game of the final set to keep his chances alive, given Medvedev's response to that disappointment was to hold easily. Walton dropped his racquet in disbelief as Medvedev ballooned a forehand drive volley well behind the baseline to seal his shock defeat with a self-sabotaging final service game.

The Queenslander lost his previous four matches against top-10 opponents, but he credited his three-set victory over Medvedev - then ranked 15th - at last year's Cincinnati Masters for fuelling his belief he could match it with the former world No.1. He said, 'He was playing pretty well, making a lot of first serves, and was liking my ball, so I knew I just had to hang tough. I thought that 3-1 game.

I faced some break points there, and if I go down 4-1, double break, it's going to be pretty tough from there. Getting that hold and keeping the score close. I knew if I kept fighting, maybe I would get a chance - and I'm glad I did.





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