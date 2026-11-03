Josh Addo-Carr loses $400,000 in endorsements after false-positive cocaine test

Josh Addo-Carr has lost almost $400,000 in endorsement deals since a false-positive roadside cocaine test. Parramatta are deciding whether to honour his $450,000 contract, with a final call expected this week.

Josh Addo-Carr has lost almost $400,000 in endorsement deals since providing a false-positive result for cocaine at a random police roadside test. The Parramatta Eels are deciding whether to rip up his $450,000 per-annum contract or let the premiership-winning winger fulfil it.

A final decision is expected later this week. The 31-year-old arrived at a meeting clutching a copy of God's Word - Your Journey To Freedom, a book described as a bible specifically prepared for the incarcerated. He declared he has still got so much to give to Parramatta. A second oral fluid test has come back negative, confirming the initial roadside result was a false positive.

Also read Parramatta Summons Josh Addo-Carr to Board Meeting Over Positive Cocaine Test and Possible Contract Termination

I have always been committed to the Parramatta Eels and nothing has changed, Addo-Carr said in a statement. I turned up today with a book that has changed my life and this is a chance to put into practice what I have learnt. I feel like I have still got so much to give this club and community.

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I appreciate the Eels giving me an opportunity to provide my version of events and I hope I get another chance to pull on the blue and gold, he said. Parramatta have continued to pay Addo-Carr's wages since the roadside test on September 11, but the incident has still proven costly for the veteran winger.

The Foxx would have been an almost certain selection for the Kangaroos World Cup campaign, given he was an incumbent Test star and the lack of specialist wing options in coach Kevin Walters side. He has paid a hefty financial price, too.

Addo-Carr Sponsors Drop Deals After Test

Several existing or prospective sponsors - including JAC Motors, P&O Cruises, Rexona, Nike, DoorDash, Red Bull, Weighplate and television series Rivals: Sport vs. Sport - cut ties with Addo-Carr immediately after it was reported he had allegedly failed his initial roadside drugs test. Considered one of the most charismatic and marketable figures in the NRL, Addo-Carr had been earning almost as much off the field as on it, with his various endorsements worth an estimated $400,000.

Addo-Carr is not the first NRL player to provide a false positive for drugs at a random police roadside test. Former NSW playmaker Josh Reynolds, while playing for the Wests Tigers in 2020, also made headlines after allegedly providing a positive test. Subsequent tests revealed Reynolds had provided a false positive and therefore had no case to answer. Reynolds said that his and Addo-Carr's experiences were a timely reminder for the public not to rush to judgement.

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Reynolds Shares Experience With False Positives

I definitely know how Foxx would be feeling, Reynolds said. Unfortunately you are guilty before the second test comes out. It sucks for him. I definitely feel for him and hope people realise it is not what everyone says.

Mine, I was shocked, Reynolds said. I was coming home from a game and I got pulled over in my Tigers gear. I know it sounds crazy, but you have a bit of a laugh. I was, I just got off Suncorp Stadium, that would have been a quick party!

Lawyer Criticizes Drug Testing System Flaws

Addo-Carr's lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, said the drug-testing system was imperfect. Unfortunately, it is a common occurrence that people will test positive on the roadside, but when the oral fluid is properly tested in the lab - as it did in Josh's case - it comes back with nil for drugs detected in their system, Tabchouri said. The Eels are expected to make a final call on Addo-Carr's future later this week.

The veteran winger remains hopeful of another chance to pull on the blue and gold and continue his career at the club.