Adelaide 36ers Begin Search for New Head Coach After Mike Wells Steps Down

The Adelaide 36ers are looking for a new head coach following Mike Wells' resignation after a successful two-year stint that saw the team become a title contender. Wells leaves with a 58% win rate and led the 36ers to the brink of a championship, but has chosen to prioritize family. The club praises his impact and wishes him well.

The Adelaide 36ers are searching for a new head coach after Mike Wells announced his resignation, marking the end of a successful two-year tenure that revitalized the club as a top contender in the NBL .

Wells departs with an impressive 58% win rate, securing 41 victories in 71 games and leading the team to the brink of a championship in the most recent season. The 36ers pushed the Sydney Kings to a decisive Game 5 in the Championship Series, narrowly losing in overtime after nearly clinching the title in regulation.

Additionally, the team reached the final of the inaugural Ignite Cup, solidifying their status as one of the league’s elite squads. Wells initially joined the 36ers as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach, guiding Adelaide back to the finals for the first time in seven years. His second season saw the team achieve 27 wins from 41 games, their best regular season performance since the legendary 'Invincibles' of 1986.

In a club statement, the 36ers revealed that Wells had signed an extension through NBL28 but chose to step down after reflecting on his family priorities. Wells expressed gratitude for his time in Adelaide, highlighting the support from players, staff, and fans. He mentioned that spending time with his family in Utah, including his aging father, influenced his decision to prioritize personal life over coaching.

Despite the disappointment of stepping away, Wells praised the team’s achievements, including Bryce Cotton’s sixth MVP award, Flynn Cameron’s Most Improved Player honors, and the recognition of Bryce and Zylan Cheatham in the All-NBL teams. He emphasized the club’s strong foundation and talented roster, expressing confidence in their future success. Adelaide 36ers Executive Chairman Grant Kelley commended Wells for his impact and character, acknowledging the strong relationship they developed.

Kelley expressed sadness at Wells’ departure but respected his decision to focus on family. He thanked Wells and his family for their contributions to the club and the broader basketball community in South Australia. Wells brought extensive coaching experience to the 36ers, including 26 years in the NBA with teams like the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets.

He also played a role in Team USA’s gold medal-winning 2000 Olympic team, further highlighting his coaching pedigree





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Adelaide 36Ers Mike Wells NBL Basketball Coaching Change

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