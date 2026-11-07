Adelaide 36ers Dominate Hawks With Triple-Double Performance

Zylan Cheatham records first NBL triple-double as Adelaide 36ers secure commanding 28-point victory over Illawarra Hawks, with Bryce Cotton's third-quarter surge proving decisive in Saturday night's contest.

Adelaide 36ers defeated Illawarra Hawks by a decisive 28 points in a Saturday night National Basketball League contest at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, driven by a historic individual performance and a dominant third-quarter offensive explosion.

Cheatham Records Historic Triple-Double

Zylan Cheatham delivered a brilliant triple-double, recording his first career NBL triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists to anchor the home side victory.

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Bryce Cotton overcame a quiet first half to pour in 17 points in the third term, providing the offensive surge necessary to break the contest open. The 36ers jumped out to a 12-point lead at half-time that eventually turned into a 25-point deficit for the visitors at the final break.

Third Quarter Surge Defines Margin

The Sixers accelerated away with an impressive 23-10 run to start the second half after Cotton caught fire from beyond the arc. Heading into the round, Adelaide ranked ninth in the league for points per game with an average of 91, but Trevor Gleeson side had 85 on the board at the last break.

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Three-point shooting was a major feature of Adelaide win, with the home side finishing 14-of-29 from distance at 48 per cent compared to the Hawks 29 per cent. The 36ers also committed just eight turnovers to Illawarra 17, showcasing disciplined ball movement that coach Trevor Gleeson emphasized in his post-game comments.

Altercation Leads to Ejection and Criticism

With the home side leading by 27 points late in the final term, William Hickey shoved Nick Rakocevic in the chest after a physical interaction with Makur Maker, which led to a heated all-in scuffle involving multiple players.

Illawarra coach Justin Tatum held onto Rakocevic as the scrum rolled into the Hawks bench, resulting in Maker being ejected from the game for his part in the altercation. Tatum expressed strong disagreement with the officiating, stating that Maker should not have been kicked out.

Tatum argued that if Maker was ejected, then both he and Rakocevic should have been removed from the contest. He cited Adelaide as Adelaide, suggesting bias in the refereeing decisions that allowed the home side to shoot four free throws and retain possession.

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Road Trip Continues for Hawks

Saturday night's clash marked Illawarra's third game in a hectic five games on the road over 15 days. Wins against the Wildcats in Perth and the Taipans in Cairns got the mega road trip off on a good note before the loss to the Sixers.

The Hawks face games against South East Melbourne and a return trip to Perth before they head home. Meanwhile, the 36ers are back in action on Thursday night when Melbourne United visit the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, looking to build on their dominant home performance.