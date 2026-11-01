Adelaide 36ers Drop Game to Brisbane Bullets 96-89 in NBL

Adelaide 36ers fall to Brisbane Bullets 96-89. Trevor Gleeson criticizes shooting while Nick Rakocevic targets officials after controversial incident in NBL Round 7.

The Adelaide 36ers suffered a home defeat against the Brisbane Bullets with a final score of 96-89 on November 1, 2026, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. This loss in Round 7 of the National Basketball League has intensified scrutiny on the team's championship prospects and raised questions about their current form.

Gleeson Criticizes Early Shooting Struggles

Head coach Trevor Gleeson was openly frustrated with the team's performance, particularly their inability to score in the opening minutes. The 36ers began the game poorly, shooting just 5% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range during the first segment. They trailed 30-17 early in the contest, which allowed the Bullets to control the pace and build a significant lead.

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Gleeson admitted that his team dug a hole too deep to easily recover from. He noted that while they fought back to make it a two-point game just before halftime, the Bullets pushed the lead out again in the final minutes. He emphasized that the team often becomes its own worst enemy by allowing such large deficits to develop against opponents they should be able to compete with.

Bullets Dominate With Harrison Leading The Way

The Brisbane Bullets improved their record to 5-5 after the victory, showing resilience despite ongoing injury issues. Big man Tyrell Harrison was instrumental in the win, dominating the paint with 24 points and 10 rebounds. His interior presence allowed Brisbane to score at will and capitalize on the 36ers' defensive lapses during the critical first quarter.

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Despite the loss, the 36ers remain in a relatively decent position in the standings with a 5-6 record. However, entering the season as championship favorites, the loss at home has further highlighted concerns about their consistency. The team is struggling to maintain focus and execute plays effectively when they fall behind early in games.

Jenkins Shooting Woes Raise Concerns

A significant portion of the coach's criticism was directed at the team's perimeter shooting, particularly regarding import player John Jenkins. Jenkins struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, continuing a season-long trend that has impacted the team's offensive spacing. He has connected on only 23 of 83 three-point attempts this season, resulting in a 27.7% shooting percentage.

Gleeson stressed that it is the professional responsibility of players to convert open looks created by Bryce Cotton. He stated that Jenkins needs to return to the gym to work on his shot and get his competition percentage back over 40%. The coach acknowledged Jenkins' explosive scoring ability but insisted that reliability from deep is essential for the team to succeed against top opponents.

Rakocevic Claims Official Bias In Final Minutes

Frustrations boiled over in the final moments when import Nick Rakocevic took aim at the officiating crew. With just 25 seconds remaining, Rakocevic was struck in the head by Bullets guard Nate Hinton. The incident occurred while Rakocevic was contributing an impressive 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists to the 36ers' effort.

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Rakocevic argued that the contact should have resulted in a flagrant foul or a game suspension. He pointed out that hitting a player above the head is a clear violation according to the rule book. His comments reflect the growing tension and dissatisfaction within the team as they grapple with inconsistent results and difficult officiating calls during a crucial part of the season.

Veteran Webster Yet To Find Rhythm

The 36ers are also dealing with issues regarding new veteran addition Corey Webster, who joined the club last month. Webster has yet to score in his first six appearances for the team. While limited playing time has meant he has only attempted three shots, his lack of impact adds to the list of challenges facing the coaching staff.

The combination of shooting struggles, controversial officiating, and individual player adjustments has left the 36ers in an uncomfortable position. Fans and pundits are now questioning whether changes are needed to get the season back on track. As they look to improve their consistency, the team must address these internal and external issues to remain competitive in the league.