WWE announced that Australian wrestler Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died at 38 from medical complications weeks after injuries at Crown Jewel. Tributes pour in from Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller and Duke Hanson.

Australian wrestling star Jermaine Haley, known by his WWE name Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications. He was 38. World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Saturday afternoon Sydney time, but did not provide details.

The company said it was devastated by the loss. WWE said: Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. The company added: Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.

Also read Wrestling world in mourning as Aussie WWE star tragically dies, aged 38

Injuries at Last Performance

His death came weeks after he sustained injuries at his last performance at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. During that event, Haley was thrown onto a set of tables by fellow wrestler Oba Femi. Sports outlets reported he sustained broken ribs and a lacerated kidney following the incident.

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However, WWE made no connection between the injuries and his death. Haley was born in Adelaide in 1988. He told The Sporting News he dabbled in everything as a child before getting into pro wrestling after finishing high school. He told the outlet: I was always a fan of pro wrestling, since I can remember.

I had my uncle who lived with us at the time, he was a huge wrestling fan, so as a little kid at 2 to 3 years old, he was watching wrestling on TV and I guess I was sitting there watching as well. From there, I just became a fan. Fellow Adelaide WWE wrestler Demiti Bennett, whose ring name is Rhea Ripley, posted a photo of herself and Haley on Instagram with the caption: I love you bro. Shattered.

Wrestling Community Pays Tribute

Matthew Farrelly, a Sydney-born professional wrestler known as Grayson Waller, paid tribute to Haley on X. Love you brother, he said. Thank you for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling. Australian WWE colleague Brendan Vink, known as Duke Hanson, started professional wrestling at the same time as Haley. On X, he posted: I love you, Jermaine...

Tell your people you love them. During an appearance on the ABC's Summer Grandstand in October last year, Haley told the podcast that while growing up in Adelaide, he would wrestle with mates in his living room and backyard. As Bronson Reed, Haley was known as a villain or heel in the WWE sport. He told the ABC that crowd booing would help fuel his performances.

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I love the boos, he said. The thing is, however they're reacting, whether they're cheering or booing, they're making noise. Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019. He was released from WWE in 2021, before returning a year later.

WWE Confirms Passing

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications, the company said in its statement.