Adelaide captain shares 'overwhelming' emotions after brother's death

The Adelaide captain has opened up on the 'overwhelming' emotions after 'looking around the stands and up to the sky' knowing his late brother wasn't there to celebrate with him. The star midfielder has been playing through grief following his brother's death earlier this year.

The Adelaide captain has opened up on the 'overwhelming' emotions after ' looking around the stands and up to the sky' knowing his late brother wasn't there to celebrate with him.

The star midfielder has been playing through grief following his brother's death earlier this year. Support has come from far and wide since and football - matchday in particular - has given him the time and space not to forget but to put his mind to something. And when the siren sounded as the Crows held on for a one-point win over the Cats last week it was Jaryd who first entered his mind.

Dawson courageously offered the insight in an interview with Channel 7's Hamish McLachlan prior to Thursday night's clash with the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium. The pair had already spoken privately, Dawson comfortable with McLachlan revealing the skipper's tears were because he 'just wanted Jaryd around'.

'Yeah, I think that's it,' Dawson said. 'Everyone goes through it, you lose people - especially something like this, it's so unexpected. It's still hard for me to talk about obviously. But at that time after a close game like that the emotions are high and for me it was just a moment I really felt like I wanted him there.

And so to not have him there it kind of hit me straight after the game, and obviously the emotions are really high as it is in a close game - that the adrenaline's going. Just looking around the stands and up to the sky, and knowing that he wasn't there, it was pretty overwhelming. It didn't take away from the joy and happiness I felt in that moment (from winning).

It's bit of a contasting kind of feeling but I appreciate the love and support I've been getting the last couple of months and especially after last week.





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adelaide Captain Brother's Death Overwhelming Emotions Looking Around The Stands Looking Up To The Sky Not Having Him There Close Game Adrenaline's Going Support Generosity Understanding Clarity Release Switch Off Enjoying Footy Playing Through Grief Playing On Performing Threat Shut Out Of A Game Keep Quiet Expecting His Absolute Best Incredible Unbelievable

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Port Adelaide skipper’s season over after hamstring ‘complication’The Power sought out ‘multiple specialist opinions’ before ruling Connor Rozee out for the rest of 2026.

Read more »

AFL Round 14: Adelaide Crows, Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide line-ups and team newsThe Adelaide Crows will welcome back their star power forward Riley Thilthorpe as they face the Western Bulldogs in Round 14. The Western Bulldogs will also unleash debutant Luke Kennedy in place of Lachie McNeil. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide has confirmed mid-season draftee Xavier Bamert will make his debut in their home clash with Sydney.

Read more »

Young woman dies after being struck by rubbish truck in AdelaideA 23-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a rubbish truck in Adelaide's northeast on Wednesday morning.

Read more »

Adelaide defence lawyer pleads not guilty to sexual offencesAndrew Graham enters not guilty pleas to two counts of rape and one charge of compelling a person to sexually manipulate an offender.

Read more »