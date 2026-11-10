Adelaide Council Rescinds Fossil Fuel Ad Ban Amid Tour Down Under Concerns

The City of Adelaide rescinded its recent ban on fossil fuel advertising following backlash over impacts on the Tour Down Under. Councilors voted to investigate restrictions instead.

The City of Adelaide has officially rescinded a motion that previously banned fossil fuel advertising on council-owned assets. This reversal occurs just weeks after councillors initially passed the resolution to prohibit promotions by oil, coal, and gas companies. The decision aims to resolve emerging uncertainties regarding the financial and logistical support for major local events.

Immediate Reversal of Previous Ban

On Tuesday, Deputy Lord Mayor Carmel Noon introduced a special motion to revoke the original ban in its entirety. Councillors voted eight to two in favor of this revocation, effectively nullifying the measures passed the previous month. Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith highlighted the significant uncertainty this legislative pivot created for event planners. She noted that the new investigative motion would not report back until May 2027, leaving a long period of ambiguity.

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Tour Down Under Sponsorship Risks

The primary catalyst for this policy change involved concerns about the Tour Down Under. Australia's premier cycling event relies heavily on sponsorship, with gas giant Santos serving as its main sponsor. The original ban sparked intense backlash from the state government and industry stakeholders who feared financial impacts on the event. Council administration feedback explicitly advised supporting the rollback due to legal validity concerns and practical implementation issues.

Officials recognized that the Tour Down Under village has been a permanent fixture in the Adelaide CBD for many years. Restricting fossil fuel sponsorship on publicly owned assets could directly affect the capacity to host the event. Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith emphasized that event details are often designed to accommodate major sponsors. She expressed deep concern that the lack of immediate clarity would hinder future planning cycles for the city.

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Council Investigation and State Government Liaison

Instead of maintaining the outright prohibition, the council approved a new motion to investigate the implications of future restrictions. This investigative mandate requires council administration to report their findings back to the council by May 2027. The approach represents a compromise between environmental advocacy and economic stability for large-scale events. Councillor Arman Abrahumzadeh acknowledged the political whiplash, noting the unusual nature of such a rapid policy reversal.

The City of Adelaide will also formally write to the state government regarding community concerns. The correspondence will request advice on how sponsorship arrangements align with the South Australia Government Net Zero Strategy 2024-2030. This step seeks to ensure local actions support broader state climate goals without causing unintended economic harm. Councillor Eleanor Freeman, who supported the original ban, voted to rescind it, citing undesired effects.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Outlook

Councillor Eleanor Freeman stated that while the intent of the original motion was noble, the practical effects outweighed those intentions. She argued that finding a better way involves partnership with the state government to achieve more climate action. This perspective was shared by other members who prioritized the economic health of the city over immediate regulatory bans. The council now faces the task of balancing environmental responsibility with the needs of the tourism and sports sectors.

The resolution underscores the complex intersection of local governance, corporate sponsorship, and environmental policy in South Australia. By pausing the ban, Adelaide has bought time to evaluate legal and economic risks thoroughly. The upcoming report in May 2027 will determine if further restrictions are viable. For now, the focus remains on maintaining stability for the Tour Down Under while exploring sustainable pathways for the future.