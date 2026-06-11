Adelaide Crows' Dominant Win Over Western Bulldogs

The Adelaide Crows' 57-point demolition of the Western Bulldogs has lifted them to the cusp of the AFL's top four. Jordan Dawson and Riley Thilthorpe kicked three goals apiece in the first quarter, and the Crows' clearance dominance continued in the second stanza.

A nine-goal blitz has set up Adelaide’s 57-point demolition of the Western Bulldogs as last year’s minor premiers flexed on Thursday night. The 19.7 (121) to 9.10 (64) victory at Marvel Stadium has lifted the Crows to the cusp of the AFL’s top four – and sent a warning to the rest of the competition.

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‘Rumours of the Adelaide Crows’ demise in 2026 were false, they are back,’ dual premiership Roo David King said. Adelaide’s win was set up off the back of their first quarter where skipper Jordan Dawson and star Riley Thilthorpe kicked three goals apiece. And with the damage done at quarter time with a 41-point buffer, the Dogs weren’t able to get back into the match.

The only sour note for the Crows was the hamstring injury sustained by Luke Pedlar in the second term. But they’re set to regain suspended skipper Taylor Walker and injured pair Izak Rankine and Mark Keane for Round 15 in worrying signs for Adelaide’s rivals.3.

‘AS GOOD AS ANYTHING I’VE SEEN’: SKIPPER REACHES ULTRA-RARE AIR AS CROWS PUT DOGS DOWN Every week that goes by this season, it’s becoming harder and harder to find a superlative fitting for Jordan Dawson. This Thursday night however, he was a different gravy. The 29-year-old superstar kicked three goals from his eight disposals before the first break, stats accompanied by six contested possessions, five score involvements, and 246 metres gained.

Collectively, it makes for the third-best quarter on record in the AFL era — sitting only behind Gary Ablett Jnr and Jack Riewoldt who are tied for first.

‘What a presence this man is in AFL football right now. He’s the best leader in the competition,’ two-time North Melbourne premiership winner David King said second before his opening major. King added after his third goal before quarter time: ‘This guy is just hitting them perfectly. He’s not even getting the driver out anymore; he’s just flushing the 3-wood.

Dawson’s immaculate kicking for goal was replicated by his teammates, with the Crows nailing their first seven shots on goal for the night without a mistake as Riley Thilthorpe and Josh Rachele dined out on the Bulldogs’ defence. Adelaide’s quarter time score of 9.2 (56) was the equal-second best in club history, and the best ever under Matthew Nicks — usurping their 8.3 (51) against Carlton in Gather Round earlier this season.

‘We haven’t seen this damage all year, or play with this efficiency. They’ve been a good defensive side, but this is the first time they’ve really opened the valves,’ King added before the opening break.

‘We saw them do this against the Kangaroos in a quarter, but this is a different calibre of opponent. No one expected this — I think the crowd are stunned. ’ King’s North Melbourne reference was in relation to when the Crows piled on 13 unanswered goals in Round 10. Dawson’s influence continued in the second stanza, accruing another 11 disposals and three tackles to help spearhead the Crows’ continued clearance dominance.

‘Goal-kicking midfielders are really hard to come by, particularly the really good ones, and this guy sits on top of the list as one of the best players in the competition,’ three-time premiership player Cameron Mooney said on Fox Footy at half time. ‘He’s dominating, and he’s doing what a great captain should do … he’s absolutely destroyed the Bulldogs in the first half.

’ AFL Hall of Fame Legend Jason Dunstall added: ‘It’s as good as anything I’ve seen for a long time … he is doing everything right. ’ Emerging inside bull Sam Berry was also a major highlight in the tri-colours at Marvel Stadium, becoming just the third Crow to ever record eight or more clearances and six or more score involvements in a half.

The 24-year-old went into the main break with 16 disposals (10 contested), nine clearances and seven score involvements.

‘Where’s this come from? All of a sudden, he’s turned himself into a huge ball-winning midfielder — and he’s a bull through there as well,’ Mooney said.

‘He’s so strong, he’s a great clearance player, and more importantly, he gets his hands on the ball 25-30 times (a game). ’ The Crows will only get even stronger for next Saturday afternoon’s clash with Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, with stars Izak Rankine (calf) and Taylor Walker (suspension) set to return — while Mark Keane looks set to again be available as he returns from a pre-season leg fracture





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Adelaide Crows Western Bulldogs Jordan Dawson Riley Thilthorpe Marvel Stadium AFL Premiership Season FOX FOOTY Kayo Sports Gambling David King Cameron Mooney Jason Dunstall Sam Berry Luke Pedlar Taylor Walker Izak Rankine Mark Keane Melbourne Adelaide Oval

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