Adelaide Crows Face Uphill Battle Against Geelong Cats Despite Walker's Return

Adelaide Crows will be without key players Riley Thilthorpe and Izak Rankine when they face Geelong Cats in the Round 13 Thursday night clash. The Crows welcome back star veteran Taylor Walker, but the Cats have a strong record against Adelaide, winning nine of their last 10 matches and five of their last six at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Crows will have a tough task ahead when they face Geelong Cats in the Round 13 Thursday night clash, despite welcoming back star veteran Taylor Walker .

The Crows will be without key players Riley Thilthorpe (back) and Izak Rankine (calf), with mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan set to make his debut just eight days after being drafted. Geelong, on the other hand, has made several changes, with Jack Martin, Jack Bowes, and Oli Witherden coming in for Lawson Humphries, Mitch Edwards, and Brad Close.

The Cats have a strong record against Adelaide, winning nine of their last 10 matches and five of their last six at Adelaide Oval





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Adelaide Crows Geelong Cats Taylor Walker Riley Thilthorpe Izak Rankine Hugo Hall-Kahan

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