Adelaide Family Crowdfunds for Son's Cancer Treatment After Proton Therapy Promise Falls Through

An Adelaide family is desperately seeking funds to send their son to Singapore for proton therapy after a $500 million proton therapy unit in South Australia remained unfulfilled, despite years of planning and investment. The family's story highlights the critical need for this life-saving treatment and the devastating consequences of delays in healthcare infrastructure.

The Elston family of Adelaide is facing an unimaginable ordeal, compelled to seek financial assistance from the public through crowdfunding to afford life-saving cancer treatment for their son, Levi, overseas.

This desperate measure stems from a long-standing and deeply frustrating failure to deliver a promised proton therapy unit to South Australia. The story highlights a critical gap in healthcare infrastructure and the devastating consequences of delayed or abandoned projects when lives hang in the balance. In 2024, nine-year-old Levi received a diagnosis of stage-four medulloblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer. This diagnosis shattered the family’s world, initiating a grueling battle against the disease.

Levi initially responded well to intensive chemotherapy and radiation, achieving remission not once, but twice. However, the cancer tragically returned for a third time, presenting a significantly more challenging prognosis. Doctors have indicated that relapse at this stage often leads to a fatal outcome, leaving the family with dwindling options and a desperate search for hope. Levi’s current condition is severely impacting his quality of life; even simple tasks like walking to the bathroom leave him breathless and exhausted.

The only remaining avenue for potential treatment is proton therapy, a highly targeted radiation technique particularly effective in treating childhood cancers. This therapy was initially promised to the people of South Australia in 2016, with a substantial $500 million investment allocated to the construction of the Bragg Centre on North Terrace, including a specifically designed bunker to house the proton therapy machine.

Despite the significant financial commitment and the clear intention to provide cutting-edge cancer care locally, the project has stalled, leaving the facility incomplete and the promise unfulfilled. The situation is further complicated by a legal dispute between SA’s Health Research Institute and the machine’s developer, which resulted in a recent $35 million settlement for the state.

While this recovery of funds offers some financial redress, it provides no solace to the Elston family, who are now forced to shoulder the immense financial burden of traveling to Singapore for the treatment Levi desperately needs. The family’s plight underscores the human cost of bureaucratic delays and failed infrastructure projects. The lack of access to this potentially life-saving treatment within Australia is forcing them to seek expensive care abroad, adding immense stress and hardship to an already devastating situation.

The South Australian government’s response has been criticized as inadequate. When questioned about the delay, government spokesperson Tom Koutsantonis cautioned against assuming the program would have been operational even without the setbacks, a statement that has been met with frustration and anger.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler declined to directly address the issue, instead stating he is exploring the possibility of establishing a proton therapy machine in other states. This response has been perceived as a deflection of responsibility and a lack of urgency in addressing the critical need for this treatment. Jade Elston, Levi’s mother, has issued a passionate plea for action, urging authorities to prioritize the completion of the proton therapy unit and prevent further loss of life.

She implores those in power to ‘pull your head in and get it fixed, children are losing lives. ’ The family’s crowdfunding campaign is a testament to the power of community support, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the systemic failures that have left them in this desperate situation. The story raises important questions about healthcare priorities, government accountability, and the urgent need to ensure access to life-saving treatments for all Australians, particularly children battling cancer.

The Elston family’s struggle is a call to action, demanding a swift and effective resolution to the proton therapy crisis in South Australia





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Proton Therapy Crowdfunding South Australia Healthcare Medulloblastoma Bragg Centre Adelaide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Unusual' Adelaide warm weather sees residents soak up sun at beachAdelaide residents have been making the most of unusually warm weather for the end of April, with crowds flocking to the beach before the school holidays finish.

Read more »

Adelaide Woman Charged with Murder After Fatal CrashA 21-year-old Adelaide woman, Hayley McCarthy-Long, has been charged with murder following a fatal crash last November. She is accused of intentionally hitting and killing Daniel Harrison during a violent confrontation. The case has been upgraded from dangerous driving causing death, with police alleging intentional act. The victim's family expressed grief and frustration over the accused being granted bail.

Read more »

Rosemarie Milsom Appointed Director of Adelaide Writers’ Week After Festival ControversyRosemarie Milsom, known for her firm stance on artistic freedom at Newcastle Writers Festival, takes the helm of Adelaide Writers’ Week following a dispute over the disinvitation of author Randa Abdel-Fattah. She emphasizes the importance of curatorial independence and community impact.

Read more »

Gather Round Festival Draws Record Crowds in Adelaide Despite ChallengesThe AFL's Gather Round festival in Adelaide was a resounding success, attracting a record 270,018 fans despite adverse weather conditions and high fuel prices. The event is praised for its festival atmosphere, combining football with food, wine, and local culture, making it more than just a sporting event.

Read more »

Adelaide Festival appoints new Writers' Week director in wake of crisisThe new director of Adelaide Writers' Week says she is hopeful 'really important lessons have been learned' following the implosion of this year's literary festival.

Read more »

Adelaide academic accused of attempting to kill ex-partner denied bailThe accused's lawyers applied for her release on bail last year on the basis that she had 'dental and medical issues' that could not be managed in prison.

Read more »