Adelaide Man Accused of Cybercrime Spree Targeting Government Infrastructure and Courthouse

A 22-year-old Adelaide man, Aiden Wood, has been charged with multiple hacking offenses, allegedly targeting critical government infrastructure including the Australian Federal Police and Australian Defence Force, as well as disrupting a suburban courthouse's email system. Wood's bail hearing revealed a pattern of alleged cybercrime, including unauthorized uploads for a cinema company and threats against a former school friend. He remains in custody.

An Adelaide man, Aiden Wood, 22, faces serious allegations of a widespread cybercrime spree, impacting government infrastructure and even a local courthouse. Wood appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court, where prosecutors detailed a string of hacking offenses, including operating restricted access computer systems and intentionally modifying computer data to cause disruption and inconvenience.

During the bail hearing, Wood reportedly displayed a lack of remorse, smirking and laughing, while a police prosecutor vehemently opposed his release. The prosecutor described the alleged actions as driven by a desire for attention and a demonstration of his perceived capabilities. The court heard that earlier in the week, Wood allegedly disrupted the computer systems at a suburban courthouse, specifically interfering with the NBN network at Port Adelaide Magistrates Court. This interference resulted in a 24-hour lockout of email services for staff, demonstrating a tangible impact on daily operations. Further compounding the severity of the charges, it is alleged that Wood gained unauthorized access to a computer system located in an Adelaide CBD building that houses critical government infrastructure. This system is understood to support operations for the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The prosecutor indicated that Wood allegedly boasted about these exploits on an online platform, with the information then being disseminated back to victims by other users of the forum. Evidence found in the security office of this building included images of a cat and an elevator dashboard, suggesting Wood may have accessed desktop systems that monitor building functions like elevators. The alleged cybercrime spree extended beyond government entities, with the court also hearing that Wood targeted the cinema advertising company Val Morgan. He is accused of uploading unauthorized content to screens in at least three different locations across Victoria and New South Wales. The nature of this unauthorized content included the display of a pro-Palestine poster and, again, a picture of a cat. Beyond the cyber offenses, Wood also faces accusations of stalking and harassing a former school friend, including making death threats against the friend's father. Wood's duty solicitor argued for home detention bail, citing his client's significant disability. However, the police prosecutor countered that the potential for serious harm if Wood were released was extreme and unmanageable, especially given his alleged disregard for a previous bail order. Magistrate Ben Sale characterized the alleged activities as a concerning cybercrime spree, emphasizing Wood's existing bail breaches and the need to keep him detained





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