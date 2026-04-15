Adelaide Mother Denied Paid Parental Leave Due to Residency Rule

A new mother in Adelaide has been denied federal paid parental leave due to a two-year residency requirement, sparking calls for a case-by-case assessment of the policy.

A recent mother in Adelaide is voicing her strong disapproval of a government policy she considers deeply unjust, which resulted in the denial of her application for the federal paid parental leave scheme. Nandini Hutchens shared her experience, stating she submitted her application for paid parental leave shortly after the birth of her daughter in October of the previous year, anticipating a straightforward approval.

To her dismay, on Christmas Eve, she received notification that she did not qualify for the paid parental leave, a benefit that typically amounts to 24 weeks of pay at the national minimum wage, totaling approximately $22,750 before taxes. The reason cited for her rejection was the newly arrived resident's waiting period, a rule stipulating that successful applicants must have held permanent Australian residency for a minimum of two years.

Hutchens relocated to Australia from India eight years ago, in 2018, with the primary intention of pursuing her master's degree in physiotherapy. She explained that the global pandemic significantly delayed crucial examinations associated with her skilled visa application, consequently pushing back her permanent residency status until December 2024.

Hutchens argued that it is inequitable to categorize her as a newly arrived resident and exclude her from benefits when she has actively been contributing to the Australian workforce for seven years. She expressed her feelings, stating that while she acknowledges her residency has been less than two years, she has consistently fulfilled her civic duties.

Hutchens highlighted that she has been diligently paying the same taxes as her colleagues, effectively contributing to a system that provides support to other families, yet she herself is denied that same support. Her husband, Corey Hutchens, who is an Australian citizen, is eligible to apply for the paid parental leave. However, he is unable to take advantage of the scheme due to his professional commitments.

He explained that he manages his father's business as the sole operator and therefore cannot afford to take extended time off work. The couple is advocating for a review of paid parental leave applications on a case-by-case basis, emphasizing the need for flexibility in assessing eligibility.

The Hutchens family recently purchased a home and had been counting on the paid parental leave to help manage their mortgage repayments while transitioning to a single income. Although Nandini Hutchens is entitled to six weeks of paid leave through her employer, she noted that this amount is insufficient to cover their financial needs.

She elaborated that any non-essential spending is now out of the question, and their focus must be solely on covering essential expenses. In response to her situation, Hutchens has initiated an online petition urging the government to implement a more individualized assessment process for applicants subject to the newly arrived resident's waiting period.

She articulated that if she had arrived in Australia just a month prior to her application, she would understand the ineligibility. However, given her prolonged presence in the country and her contributions to the economy for over two years, which exceeds the stipulated two-year rule, she believes she should be considered eligible.

A representative from the Department of Social Services commented on the policy, stating that the Newly Arrived Resident's Waiting Period is a standard requirement for most Australian Government payments, including the Paid Parental Leave scheme. This policy, they explained, is founded on the long-standing principle that individuals who have recently been granted permanent residency in Australia are expected to be self-sufficient during their initial period of settlement.

The department maintains that this waiting period is integral to the overall framework of social security provisions.





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Paid Parental Leave Residency Requirements Immigration Policy Skilled Migration Government Benefits

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