Adelaide Parklands Trees Removed for MotoGP Circuit

Workers begin felling trees in Adelaide's eastern parklands to build the 4.13-kilometre MotoGP track, sparking protests from locals concerned about environmental loss.

Workers initiated the removal of trees in the Adelaide eastern parklands on Friday, November 13, 2026, marking the physical commencement of the $96 million MotoGP track construction. This development has triggered an immediate and vocal response from a large group of protesters who gathered near the site to demonstrate against the environmental impact of the project.

Chainsaws Drown Out Protesters Voices

ABC Adelaide reporter Troy Sincock observed the scene from the intersection of East Terrace and Bartels Road, describing a large crowd of demonstrators positioned behind temporary fencing since early Friday morning. The atmosphere was dominated by the mechanical noise of construction, with the distinct sound of chainsaws echoing through Rymill Park as workers in high-visibility clothing loaded large tree boughs into industrial mulchers.

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Authorities confirmed that the machinery moved along Rundle Road to continue the clearing process, even as police officers engaged in discussions with protesters who remained entrenched in the trees. Despite the official presence and the physical barrier of the fencing, the demonstrators appeared undeterred, continuing their campaign to halt the destruction of the urban green space.

Public Resistance and Horn Honks

The tension between the construction crew and the community was palpable, with participants shouting slogans demanding an end to the chopping of the historic trees. Traffic flowing through the area contributed to the noise of the protest, as drivers slowed down to beep their horns in a display of solidarity with the conservationists standing their ground against the development.

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Track Layout Cuts Through Historic Green Space

The 4.13-kilometre racing circuit is designed to traverse Victoria Park, directly slicing through the parklands situated between Wakefield Road and Rundle Road. This specific routing necessitates the removal of a significant portion of the existing canopy, fundamentally altering the landscape that has long defined the eastern side of the city.

96 Million Dollars For 400 Lost Trees

The South Australia government estimates that the MotoGP infrastructure will require the felling of nearly 400 trees, a figure that includes 42 significant specimens recognized for their age or ecological value. To mitigate this loss, officials have previously pledged a replacement strategy that involves planting mature stock at a ratio of ten new trees for every one removed, a commitment aimed at restoring the area's green cover in the long term.