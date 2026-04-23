Adelaide Rapper SkuX Surrenders to Police After Multi-State Warrant Issued

Adelaide rapper Logan Cudarans, known as SkuX, has turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is currently in custody and expected to appear in court on Thursday, following a TikTok post where he acknowledged being wanted in multiple states and facing 'alleged charges'.

Adelaide-based rapper Logan Cudarans , professionally known as SkuX, has voluntarily surrendered to police authorities after an arrest warrant was issued in his name. The 20-year-old resident of Kilburn presented himself at the Elizabeth Police Station on Wednesday, following a period during which he publicly addressed his legal situation on social media.

This action comes just weeks after Cudarans posted a video on TikTok, informing his followers that he was reportedly wanted by law enforcement in several states. In the video, he alluded to logistical challenges preventing his immediate return to South Australia, stating he was experiencing 'technical difficulties getting back to my state' and acknowledging the existence of 'some alleged charges' requiring his presence in Adelaide.

Cudarans has demonstrated a rising profile in the Australian music scene, achieving notable success with his music since 2023. His song 'Throw Away Bars' reached the number two position on the ARIA Hip Hop and R&B chart in 2023, showcasing his growing popularity and musical talent. Despite the legal issues, Cudarans has remained active in promoting his work, consistently encouraging his fanbase to continue streaming his latest releases while he prepares for upcoming court proceedings.

The specifics of the charges that led to the arrest warrant remain undisclosed at this time, and authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the nature of the allegations against him. He did not appear in court on Wednesday and is currently being held in police custody, with a scheduled court appearance anticipated on Thursday.

This situation unfolds against the backdrop of a separate legal matter involving Cudarans, where he recently entered a guilty plea related to a hit-and-run incident. The previous incident involved a collision at Gilles Plains where Cudarans struck two individuals riding a scooter and subsequently left the scene without stopping. This earlier offense highlights a pattern of concerning behavior and adds another layer of complexity to his current legal predicament.

The combination of the hit-and-run conviction and the new arrest warrant raises questions about Cudarans' future and potential consequences. While awaiting his court date, Cudarans continues to engage with his audience online, maintaining a presence on social media and urging continued support for his music. This proactive approach to maintaining his fanbase suggests a strategic attempt to mitigate potential damage to his career.

The case is drawing significant attention within the Adelaide music community and beyond, as fans and industry observers await further details regarding the charges and the outcome of the legal proceedings. The situation underscores the challenges faced by young artists navigating the complexities of fame and legal responsibility. The police investigation is ongoing, and further information is expected to be released following Cudarans' court appearance.

The public is awaiting clarity on the specific allegations and the potential penalties he may face





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Skux Logan Cudarans Adelaide Rapper Arrest Warrant Hit And Run Tiktok ARIA Charts

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