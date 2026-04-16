Adelaide Retiree Wins Massive Powerball Jackpot, Becomes Multi-Millionaire

An Adelaide retiree is celebrating a life-changing win after becoming the sole winner of the $20 million Powerball jackpot. The lucky ticket holder discovered his fortune while watching a football game and initially mistook his substantial winnings for a smaller prize.

A man from Adelaide has joined the ranks of multi-millionaires after securing the entire $20 million Powerball jackpot in draw number 1561. The winning numbers drawn were 27, 13, 15, 19, 14, 3, and 7, with the Powerball number being 18. The jubilant winner, an Adelaide retiree, was enjoying a sporting event when fate intervened. He recounted how an unknown number appeared on his phone, an initial call he almost ignored.

Fortunately, a subsequent text prompted him to check The Lott application, where the astonishing reality of his win began to unfold. Initially, the retiree believed he had won a respectable $40,000, a sum he found difficult to process. However, upon closer inspection and further calculation, he realised the magnitude of his prize was far greater, reaching $40 million. This unexpected windfall came as a pleasant shock to the man, who admitted to having never previously won anything significant. He confessed that a strong intuition had led him to purchase the winning ticket earlier that day, a premonition that has now profoundly altered his financial future. Beyond the $20 million division one prize, the retiree's Powerhit entry also secured him 19 division two prizes and numerous other smaller divisional wins, elevating his total winnings to an astounding sum exceeding $40.8 million. The sheer disbelief and elation were palpable, with the winner exclaiming in astonishment and joy. His wife’s reaction was equally dramatic, described as turning the same colour as her red shirt, a sight the winner had never witnessed before. The couple, overwhelmed by their newfound wealth, are already making plans for their future. Among their immediate desires are the purchase of a new house, a new car, and a beach house. The possibility of never having to work again is also a significant consideration, offering them the freedom to enjoy their retirement with unparalleled comfort and luxury. This remarkable win serves as a powerful reminder of the life-changing potential of lotteries, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary opportunities. It also highlights the importance of responsible gambling, with resources available for those seeking help or information regarding gambling habits. The National Gambling Helpline offers support and guidance, accessible via their website or by calling 1800 858 858





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Powerball Lottery Winner Jackpot Retiree Adelaide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former top silk pleads guilty to attempted retiree fraudA lawyer from one of Melbourne’s most esteemed legal families has pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly victims who were chasing the retirement funds they had lost.

Read more »

Former top silk pleads guilty to attempted retiree fraudA lawyer from one of Melbourne’s most esteemed legal families has pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly victims who were chasing the retirement funds they had lost.

Read more »

SA government has 'assurances' from LIV Golf as Adelaide course upgrade under fresh scrutinyThe South Australian government has reaffirmed its commitment to a $45 million upgrade of the North Adelaide public golf course to host LIV Golf in 2028, and has 'assurances' about the tour's future.

Read more »

Cloned plates, $12,000 in stolen fuel: Adelaide man charged over months-long alleged crime spree7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

AFL Tribunal process 'too adversarial', Port Adelaide chief executive saysPort Adelaide's chief executive has slammed the AFL Tribunal process, labelling it 'too legalistic' and 'too adversarial'.

Read more »

Dawson Out for Adelaide Amidst Personal Tragedy; McCabe to Debut for HawksAdelaide captain Jordan Dawson will miss his team's match against St Kilda due to the tragic death of his older brother. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Will McCabe is set to make his debut for Hawthorn against Port Adelaide, as other teams make various player changes for upcoming fixtures.

Read more »