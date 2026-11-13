Adelaide Tree Protesters Climb Trees to Block MotoGP Track Construction

Protesters scale trees in Adelaide parklands to oppose the $96 million MotoGP circuit, clashing with police while the Malinauskas government defends the removal of hundreds of trees.

Protesters have climbed trees in Adelaide's parklands as police officers surround the area in a determined effort to halt the removal of hundreds of trees. This dramatic stand-off began this morning at Park 15 in the city's East End, where cyclone fencing was erected to facilitate the site preparation for a controversial new racing track. The location is central to the development of a $96 million MotoGP circuit, a project that has ignited fierce debate and direct action from environmental advocates.

Two protesters positioned themselves in trees behind the newly installed fencing, refusing to descend as they waited for the demolition work to commence. Approximately two dozen police officers were deployed to the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety. The police presence covered only a couple of hundred metres of fencing, focusing on preventing any damage or trouble from the demonstrators who were firmly established in the canopy.

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The Core Details And Mechanism

The Malinauskas government's plan involves the installation of a MotoGP track in the designated area, which requires the removal of hundreds of trees to make way for the infrastructure. This development is scheduled to open a year from now, marking a significant transformation of the Adelaide parklands. The project aims to establish a world-class racing facility, but the immediate trigger for the protest is the physical preparation of the site, including the erection of cyclone fencing to secure the work zone.

The physical mechanism of the conflict has escalated with protesters physically obstructing the tree removal process by scaling the very trees targeted for removal. This tactic is designed to delay the start of work, which relies on clear access to the trees for removal. The government maintains that the construction is proceeding as planned, with contractors ready to begin the necessary land clearing operations despite the presence of demonstrators in the trees.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

South Australia's Tourism Minister Emily Bourke has addressed the situation, citing reports of abuse targeted at contractors who are simply there to do their jobs. Bourke emphasized that breaking the law, whether through graffiti on buildings, sending abusive messages to executive officers, or verbally abusing contractors, is not an effective way to convey a message. Her comments reflect the government's stance that the construction workers should be allowed to perform their duties without harassment or legal violations from opposing groups.

Conversely, high-profile figures have joined the opposition to the tree cull, using their platforms to voice strong disagreement with the government's plans. Foodie and Masterchef judge Poh Ling Yeow has aligned herself with Paul Kelly and Peter Garrett in criticizing the project. Yeow posted on social media that the advance of the construction would be one of the greatest environmental tragedies in the state, highlighting that 377 mature trees are set to be removed from the parklands.

Yeow quoted Paul Kelly, describing the trees as the lungs of the city, and argued that the state cannot go backwards in its environmental stewardship. Her stance is supported by an open letter to the state government titled "Lungs of The City," which has been signed by numerous other celebrities. Signatories include Magda Szubanski, Sia, Kate Ceberano, Matt Preston, Adam Liaw, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Hans, Gary Mehigan, Julie Goodwin, and Gretel Killeen.

Real-World Impact And What Comes Next

The government has defended the tree removal by outlining the environmental compensation strategy associated with the MotoGP circuit. Officials state that there is an opportunity for more than 3000 trees to replace those that are cut down. Furthermore, approximately 120,000 plants will be bedded around the circuit area as part of the landscaping and environmental mitigation efforts. This data is central to the government's argument that the net environmental impact will be positive in the long term, despite the immediate loss of mature trees.

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Despite the government's assurances and the heavy police presence, the protesters remain unwilling to back down. Those involved in the protest have indicated their determination to continue the stand-off for the rest of the day. The situation is expected to persist potentially into the weekend, with demonstrators holding their positions in the trees to physically prevent the start of the tree removal process. The outcome of this standoff remains uncertain, with both sides maintaining their positions as the deadline for the commencement of work approaches.