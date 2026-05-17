Adelaide University Students Disappointed Over Graduation Ceremony Venue Change

Students at the newly merged Adelaide University are disappointed that Bonython Hall will no longer be the venue of their graduation ceremonies. The university has changed the venue to Pridham Hall, a multi-use facility on the former University of South Australia's City West campus.

Students at the newly merged Adelaide University say they’re disappointed that Bonython Hall will no longer be the venue of their graduation ceremonies . The newly merged Adelaide University has changed the venue of its graduation ceremonies from Bonython Hall to Pridham Hall .

Students have launched a petition in opposition to the change, which the university says was done to provide a better experience for students and attendees of graduation ceremonies. Adelaide University says it is considering different options for how Bonython Hall can be used for graduations in the future. Bonython Hall on Adelaide's North Terrace holds memories for countless students of the former University of Adelaide.

The heritage-listed limestone, gothic-inspired building was the venue for all of the university's graduation ceremonies since its construction was completed in 1936. But the historic venue held its last graduation ceremony in March, after the merger of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia. Students of the new Adelaide University will now graduate at Pridham Hall; a multi-use facility on the former University of South Australia's City West campus.

The 24-year-old is studying medicine, and began his degree at the former University of Adelaide in 2021, prior to the merger. The point of the ceremony is the connection to that historic past, the legacy of the university and being a part of that alumni community of nearly 100 years of previous students before you





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Adelaide University Bonython Hall Pridham Hall Graduation Ceremonies University Of Adelaide University Of South Australia Heritage Buildings Legacy Students Connection To History Student Perspective University Staff Consultation Symbolic Value Heritage Buildings On Campus Celebrations Activation Of Campus Different Options Petition Disappointment Better Experience Multi-Use Facility City West Campus North Terrace Connection To Alumni Community Connection To University History Connection To Students' Past

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