Adelaide University students express concerns over Canvas outage and breach

Adelaide University students and Bachelor of Music Theatre students express concerns over the Canvas outage and breach, which affected thousands of educational institutions worldwide. They question the communication and security measures of the institution and the reliance on third-party providers.

Adelaide University students Shannon Schmidt and Bailey Fry say the Canvas outage caused confusion among students. Adelaide and Flinders universities were among thousands of educational institutions impacted after the cloud-based learning platform Canvas was breached by hackers last week.

Some Adelaide University students have criticised the institution's communication about the incident. Adelaide University says it was back online at 5pm yesterday, while Flinders University expected access to Canvas would be restored this morning. Adelaide University student Ethan Brown says he learned about the breach through a friend and online articles. Second-year mechanical engineering student Ethan Brown said it had been difficult to work out what happened until the university advised about the breach.

He also questioned why so many universities relied on the same third-party provider, which made them 'at risk of such incidents'. Similarly, Bachelor of Music Theatre students Gemma Vu and Taylor Schwartz said the Canvas outage had caused 'confusion' among students. Almost 9,000 institutions worldwide use the Canvas learning management system developed by Instructure, a company based in Salt Lake City, in the US.

Canvas is a digital hub used by schools and universities for submitting assignments, taking exams, checking grades and communication between teachers and students. Adelaide University was created from a merger between the University of Adelaide and University of South Australia. Access to Canvas for both staff and students at Adelaide University was suspended on Friday, May 8.

In emails seen by the ABC, the university said it had been advised that 'an unauthorised third party had accessed some data associated with Adelaide University's Canvas', and that the institution's cyber security team was 'actively monitoring the situation and working with Canvas to determine the exact nature of the data affected'. Adelaide University did not respond to questions from the ABC, but in a statement posted to its website yesterday afternoon, the university said 'temporary adjustments', including assessment extensions, had been put in place 'to ensure fairness for all students'.

'We understand how disruptive this global cybersecurity incident has been for staff and students, particularly during assessment periods, and we thank our community for their understanding.





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