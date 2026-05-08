Adidas Drops £50 Million Blockbuster Ad Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Football Legends

Adidas unveils a cinematic £50 million ad campaign starring Timothée Chalamet, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Trinity Rodman as they take on a legendary backyard football crew. The star-studded cast includes Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Bad Bunny, blending sports, Hollywood, and music in a high-stakes showdown.

Adidas has taken a bold step into Hollywood territory with the release of their latest £50 million ($A94m) advertising campaign, which reads more like a blockbuster movie than a traditional commercial.

The sportswear giant unveiled a five-minute cinematic masterpiece on YouTube, featuring an ensemble cast that rivals any red-carpet event. At the heart of the narrative is Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, who leads a fantasy three-man team on a mission to defeat the neighborhood’s most feared local legends. The stakes are high as the backyard crew’s ‘win or go home’ streak has remained unbroken for 30 years, having previously defeated football royalty like Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Alessandro Del Piero.

Chalamet breathlessly recounts the legend of Clive, Ruthie, and Isaak, the seemingly unbeatable trio who have dominated the local scene for decades. To challenge them, Chalamet assembles a dream team that includes Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, and USWNT star Trinity Rodman. The film blends neighborhood gossip with World Cup-level drama, as the team prepares for a showdown against the backyard dynasty.

The star-studded lineup doesn’t end there, with cameos from Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny watching from the sidelines, adding an extra layer of glamour and crossover appeal. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona duo Raphinha and Pedri, Germany ace Florian Wirtz, and Mexico striker Santiago Giménez also make appearances, further elevating the film’s cinematic quality. Chalamet revealed a personal connection to the film’s setting, New York’s Pier 40 sports grounds, where he used to play as a kid.

He expressed his excitement about working with football legends, saying, ‘I used to dream of playing with these guys – you know, I was playing at Pier 40 as a kid, thinking about Beckham’s free kicks, Del Piero’s goals, and Zidane’s volleys – doing my own versions. I love this game, so it’s unbelievable to be doing this with adidas, captured with the best to ever do it.

I’m a traditionalist, I don’t know soccer, I know football, and I can’t wait for this summer’s World Cup. ’ The film is a seamless blend of advertisement and mini-movie, promoting Adidas’ ‘You Got This’ message from their latest campaign. Behind the scenes, the production reportedly involved multi-million-pound appearance fees for legends like Messi, Beckham, and Zidane, as well as cutting-edge AI technology that showcases iconic Beckham haircuts throughout his career.

Trinity Rodman adds a touch of glamour, while Bad Bunny’s cameo bridges the gap between sports and music, appealing to a wider audience





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