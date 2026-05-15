adidas Launches First-Ever Pet Range, Offering Cool Clothes, Collars, and Carriers

adidas, one of the most popular athleisure brands in the world, has launched its first-ever pet range, offering cool clothes, collars, and carriers for pets. The pet tees, collars, and shoulder carrier are made from soft single-jersey fabric and genuine leather, ensuring a comfortable and stylish look for pets.

As a fur-mum to an 11-month-old cocker spaniel, my Instagram algorithm is completely flooded with pet-related purchases. From automatic treat-dispensing cameras to expensive teeth-cleaning tools, I’ve felt overwhelmed by the sheer amount of products available.

But now that I am out of the puppy blues and have tried and tested what’s actually worth it, I’ve realised there’s one thing I haven’t really come across: cool pet clothes. Yes, there are puffers, knits and harnesses on the market, but nothing has felt fashion-forward — until now. adidas, one of the most popular athleisure brands in the world, has just launched its first-ever pet range, and I have a feeling I won’t be the only one adding to cart.

As of today, May 15 at 10am, the products are officially online and available for adiClub members to shop via the website or app. If you’re not a member, fear not — you can simply sign up to earn and redeem points and shop exclusive launches and products, just like the adidas Originals pet range.

Launching across a range of pet tees, collars and my personal favourite — a sleek shoulder carrier — the sporting giant is officially stepping into the pet space. But these are no ordinary pet accessories. Featuring adidas’ Originals 1970s Cali Tee with the iconic stripes, you can actually have a matching sporty moment with your furry friend.

There are four different colours: yellow, green, pink and white with a blue stripe — each crafted from soft single-jersey fabric which is gentle on pets’ coats. Retailing for $50 each, they fit a wide range of pets too, from XS to 2XL. Thankfully, there’s also a handy size chart to help you measure. Levelling up your pet’s wardrobe goes beyond a cool tee. adidas has also surprised shoppers with sleek collars and carriers.

Made from genuine leather, the $80 adidas Orginals collars are secure enough to keep your dog safe while still offering a cool, understated adidas look. They come in two colours — burgundy and black — and are available in sizes small and large. And if you have a pet under 7kg, it might be time to ditch your plain carrier in favour of adidas’ luxe-looking bag instead.

It’s both practical and stylish, featuring a premium synthetic construction and breathable mesh panels for durability and airflow. You can wear it over the shoulder or crossbody, and it also comes with a removable faux-fur cushion pad to keep your pet cosy. For pet owners wanting their furry friend to match their aesthetic, adidas just nailed the brief





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Adidas Pet Range Pet Clothes Pet Accessories Athletic Wear Pet Tees Pet Collars Pet Shoulder Carrier

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