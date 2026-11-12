Adidas to open first Australian airport store at Brisbane Airport under $5 billion Future BNE project

Adidas will open its first Australian airport store at Brisbane Airport as part of the $5 billion Future BNE project, alongside more than a dozen new and refurbished retailers across both terminals.

Adidas will open its first Australian airport store at Brisbane Airport, one of more than a dozen new and refurbished retailers coming to both terminals under the 5 billion dollar Future BNE project.

Brisbane Airport commercial executive manager Scott Norris said the businesses would complement the overhaul of the terminals' dining offering. Passengers travelling through Brisbane Airport will soon enjoy an upgraded shopping experience, with a mix of convenience stores, big-name brands and travel essentials coming to our terminals as part of our ongoing transformation, he said.

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The addition of these outlets will boost the retail offering at Brisbane Airport, giving a record number of passengers more choice and greater convenience at every step of their journey, Norris said. Speaking at a business breakfast at the airport on Thursday, Brisbane Airport chief executive Gert-Jan de Graaf said passengers could expect to see retail construction for another year or so for this round of improvement.

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He said he expected more development up to and beyond the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. An airport is always ready, but never completed, de Graaf said. It will be a fantastic new experience for all travellers. There is work in progress and there is still a lot of hoarding up, but in the next couple of weeks, you will see quite a lot of it coming down, he said.

International Terminal Retail Tenants

New outlets planned for Terminal 1, the international terminal, include Rip Curl, Sunglass Hut, an UGG store and souvenir outlet Discover Australia, which opened its doors this week, and premium fashion and luggage boutique The Edit. Three of five new Relay stores, selling travel essentials, have already opened at the international terminal, and the existing Lotte Duty Free footprint was set to double in size.

To cater for arriving international passengers, Telsim and Optus will offer telecommunications services in the arrivals hall. Prosegur Change Currency Exchange has opened its permanent shopfront after operating pop-up kiosks since late last year. Joining the German sportswear giant would be chocolatier Koko Black, Hairhouse and another UGG store. All new retail outlets, apart from The Edit, were being progressively delivered through to 2027.

Future BNE Project Delivery Timeline

The Edit and the Lotte Duty Free expansion were planned to be progressively delivered until 2029. The rollout is part of the broader Future BNE transformation at Brisbane Airport, which is valued at 5 billion dollars and covers upgrades across both terminals. The airport expects the retail additions to serve a record number of passengers and to give travellers more choice and convenience at every step of their journey.

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The mix of new tenants spans sportswear, fashion, luggage, souvenirs, travel essentials, telecommunications and currency exchange. Construction hoarding will begin to come down in the next couple of weeks, giving passengers an early look at the changes. Further improvements are expected to continue beyond the current round of work, with the airport preparing for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The first Adidas airport store in Australia will sit alongside the other new and refurbished retailers at Brisbane Airport.