Billionaire Adrian Portelli reveals dramatic CCTV footage of a two-vehicle collision outside his new LMCT+ petrol station in Preston, Melbourne. See details of the incident.

Billionaire entrepreneur Adrian Portelli has released exclusive closed-circuit television footage capturing a violent collision at his newly opened LMCT+ Petrol station in Preston, Melbourne. The video documents the chaotic aftermath of a crash between a silver Mitsubishi sedan and a Volkswagen utility vehicle that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Incident Details and Timeline

The dramatic event began at approximately 1.20am on the intersection of Plenty Rd and Gower St. The footage shows the silver Mitsubishi sedan losing control after the initial impact, careering off the road and into the driveway of the service station. The vehicle appeared to lose a wheel during its trajectory before slamming into a parked Toyota near the property boundary.

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Vehicle Movement and Damage

The CCTV imagery captures the severely damaged Mitsubishi seemingly out of control as it rolls toward the petrol pumps. One vehicle narrowly missed the fuel infrastructure before ploughing into a parked car just metres away. Moments after the Mitsubishi stopped, the Volkswagen ute involved in the original collision is also seen entering the petrol station driveway, adding to the scene of destruction.

Injuries and Emergency Response

Victoria Police confirmed that a 20-year-old driver from Richmond was taken to the hospital following the accident. Authorities stated that the 20-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. Police are currently continuing their investigation into the specific circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent damage to the LMCT+ facility.

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Portelli Response and Business Expansion

Adrian Portelli posted the footage to social media on Tuesday, describing the event as a close call for his recently opened LMCT+ Petrol site. He confirmed via his post that everyone involved was okay despite the severity of the crash. The incident occurred outside one of Portelli's newest ventures, marking his expansion beyond his established online business empire with this Preston location.

Location Context and Safety

The crash took place at a busy intersection in Preston, highlighting the risks associated with high-traffic areas near commercial fuel depots. The release of the CCTV footage by Portelli serves as a visual record of the near-miss with the petrol pumps, drawing attention to safety in service station environments. The LMCT+ brand continues to expand its physical retail presence in the Melbourne metropolitan area.