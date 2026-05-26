Advocate for the Marginalised Sister Myree Harris Legacy

Sister Myree Harris dedicated her life to caring for the marginalized: people with mental illness, the homeless, the drug-addicted, and those with disabilities. Her journey began with volunteering at a community house for men in Melbourne and later leading St Francis House in Sydney, where she established a safe and permanent home for vulnerable people.

Sister Myree Harris devoted her life to the care and causes of the marginalised: society’s cast-offs, the mentally ill, the homeless, drug-addicted, disabled and destitute.

As a Josephite nun in 1989, she had volunteered at a community house for alcoholic and homeless men in Melbourne and became house leader at St Francis House in Sydney’s Stanmore, taking on the care of vulnerable people and trying to impose order into the existing chaos. Harris started cleaning and decided that poverty need not be equated with dirt, she started cleaning, rather than relying on donations of food, she went shopping, telling residents they had to pay their weekly rent two strikes and they were out.

After St Francis House was evicted from its premises, Harris found a Marrickville terrace to rent and that became a registered charity: the Gethsemane Community. The vision was to provide a safe, secure and permanent home for up to six men and women who had mental illness or other disabilities. Harris continued undeterred and became an advocate for the homeless and the mentally ill and the Gethsemane Centre became a byword for care and Christian responsibility.

Harris became an adviser to the Catholic Church nationally, chairing numerous committees and representing the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference at three Vatican conferences on homelessness. Harris had volunteered once a week at Corpus Christi Greenvale, a community house for alcoholic, homeless men: where her commitment to helping the less fortunate solidified. Harris started the Compeer program, founded in New York, which provided friendship to hundreds of people with mental illness over many decades.

Harris started lobbying government ministers, including then premier Bob Carr, after finding one suburban boarding house in an appalling condition. She was warned to be careful for her personal safety. Harris was more concerned with the plight of the marginalised who had become old and were in aged care.

She found an epidemic of loneliness, Harris began packing Christmas gift parcels for residents of licensed boarding houses: Christmas cards, hampers of toiletries, general and festive food and a calendar were packed for clients of the Inner West’s mental health and drug health teams





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Sister Myree Harris Advocate For The Marginalised Charity Work Homelessness Mental Illness Disability Nursing Home Residents Christmas Gift Parcels

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