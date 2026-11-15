Adwoa Aboah shares style journey and motherhood impact on fashion

Model Adwoa Aboah discusses her personal style, favourite designers and how becoming a mother changed her approach to dressing during a recent trip to Australia.

Model Adwoa Aboah has opened up about her personal style journey, including how becoming a mother has changed the way she dresses. She spoke about her fashion choices during a recent trip to Australia.

Aboah describes her style as put together in a mad way. She likes to wear outfits that do not make sense and does not want to fit into a certain box. She leans into colour and says there is an element of comfort to everything she wears. The oldest items in her wardrobe are a 1920s brocade jacket and a very fragile sequin flapper dress.

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Vintage Collections And Recent Purchases

She owns vintage pieces from many eras, including Ossie Clark dresses from the 1960s, Alaia pieces from the 1980s and special Galliano pieces from the 1990s. Her most recent addition is a pair of purple Chloe jeans, as she is into wearing coloured denim. She also bought everything she could get her hands on from Dario Vitale's only collection for Versace. For a first date, Aboah says nothing beats jeans and a cute top.

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On a plane she wears a tracksuit, a giant Lenny Kravitz-style scarf and long compression socks. For the red carpet she likes the idea of undressed glamour that feels unpretentious, looking like you have thrown something on and run out the door. Her favourite designers are Phoebe Philo and Miuccia Prada. The embellished floral skirt from Prada's recent spring-summer show and a pair of Prada man-repelling thong shoes are at the top of her wish list.

Three wardrobe essentials for Aboah are a well-cut vintage button-down shirt, a great pair of jeans and a good belt. She likes Charvet, YSL and Hermes for shirts. She is wearing a pair of vintage Diesel jeans she found in Japan. Her favourite fragrance is Rain by Uni.

Postpartum Confidence And Style

Dressing a new body has been interesting, but Aboah says she has never felt more confident or attractive. She is trusting her gut and knows how she likes to dress and what looks best on her. She wasted so much time worrying before. Her go-to jewellery is a mix of earrings because she has so many piercings.

She wears antique and Sophie Bille Brahe pieces, as well as old Solange Azagury-Partridge earrings. The shoes she wears most are leopard-print slippers from Anderson & Sheppard and Phoebe Philo ballet flats. Aboah says her big fashion moment came after having a child. She repeats that dressing a new body has been interesting but she has never felt more confident or attractive.

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She trusts her gut and knows what looks best on her. Her biggest fashion mistake is sometimes getting the proportions wrong. She can go overboard on the bagginess. She notes that even the best-dressed people make mistakes and they are the ones taking the risks.

Fashion Icons And Personal Rules

Aboah is not obsessed with being trend-focused. She appreciates the quiet-luxury aesthetic if it is authentic to the person, but that is not how she likes to dress. Something she would never wear is a high-waisted jean, as for her the lower the better. Her favourite fashion icons are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, always, and Solange Knowles.

She describes Knowles as confident and sexy, but says her interpretation of sexy is nuanced, not basic. On a typical working day Aboah wears a uniform of jeans, a vintage band tee, a good jacket and sunglasses. On the weekend she wears trousers and a Charvet shirt.