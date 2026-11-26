A new PRD Real Estate report identifies affordable and liveable suburbs in Australian capital cities where prices are rising even as the broader market falls, with Regents Park and Laverton among the top picks.

Affordable and liveable suburbs across Australia are recording price growth even as the broader property market falls, according to a new PRD Real Estate report released on Thursday.

The report ranked the most affordable and liveable suburbs for property buyers in several capital cities. Sydney's top picks for house buyers include Regents Park, Chester Hill and Granville. Melbourne's highest ranked suburbs for house buyers include Laverton, Albanvale and Kings Park. In Brisbane, top suburbs included Griffin, Darra and Taigum, while in Hobart, Warrane, Rokeby and Glenorchy top the list.

Also read Australia's most affordable city masking a 'two-tier' rental system: expert

Liveability Criteria Include Amenities

The research identifies suburbs with a median price lower than their capital city metro area that also meet liveability criteria. They must have amenities such as shops, schools and health care facilities available within a 5km radius, as well as public transport and green spaces. The suburbs also need a pipeline of commercial and infrastructure projects and low crime rates.

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They must have an unemployment rate below or on par with the state average, and a rental vacancy rate on par with the broader city or lower. Their median price growth needs to be positive or falling as little as possible. PRD chief economist Diaswati Mardiasmo thought it would be easier to identify affordable suburbs during a downturn, when a city's overall price has declined.

But in this economy, with interest rates at 18-year highs, buyers are looking for cheaper options. They are the places where a lot of people have gone to find affordability in the last 12 months, and they have seen some price growth in their individual suburbs, she said. And so because those suburbs still are growing and the median of the capital cities have gone down, it creates this friction.

Buyers Prioritise Lower Debt

Mardiasmo said many buyers now are choosing to live in suburbs where they can save on their purchase price. Who can blame them, because it means they are up for less debt and less home loan repayments, she said. It is a really funny market, because of people going I have got a budget in mind, and the willingness to compromise for that budget is much higher than in previous times.

In Regents Park in western Sydney, between Strathfield and Villawood, the median house price is $1.4 million. The suburb also made the list of most affordable liveable unit markets, with a median unit price of $579,000. Laing+Simmons Regents Park Berala principal Ben Arrowsmith said the area was scarcely further from the CBD than areas such as Strathfield and Lidcombe. It is close to the same facilities such as shopping centres, schools, main roads and public transport.

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Compared to surrounding suburbs, definitely it is kind of a little forgotten pocket, Arrowsmith said. It is one of those areas that is still quite affordable because it is 10 to 20 per cent cheaper than some of those other suburbs. He thought some buyers looked up other areas first on real estate listing websites, then through their searches, found Regents Park. About 70 per cent of buyers are from out of the area.

Regents Park Hidden Gem

In the next three to five years this area will not be such a big secret. Families are getting priced out of everything in the east. In Melbourne, Sweeney partner Benjamin Wigg said Laverton has gentrified over the past decade. Residents are close to the freeway exit, train stations, shopping centres and Altona Beach.

I think it is one of those suburbs, like if you live next door, like Altona Meadows, they are the hidden gems of the west, he said. Less than 20km from the CBD, shopping centres, train stations, 10 minutes drive maximum from the closest beach. I think they are both very, very underrated suburbs. Entry-level homes and townhouses are on offer in Laverton for about $550,000 to $650,000, Wigg said.

Three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes may cost about $550,000 to $600,000. Larger homes with three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms could cost $700,000 to $800,000. Buyers in the Laverton market include investors and developers, first home buyers, downsizers and young families, he said. In Laverton it is still attractive if you can get properties for the right price, not only to your families, but to your developers as well, he said.