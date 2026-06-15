Afghan Refugee Becomes First Woman from Country to Conquer Mount Everest, Launches Campaign for Girls' Education

An Afghan refugee scaled Mount Everest, becoming the first woman from her nation to achieve this feat. Her climb was driven by a determination to inspire girls in Afghanistan, where the Taliban denies them education. She now seeks to fund an online school for Afghan girls.

An Afghan refugee woman has become the first from her country to summit Mount Everest , transforming a personal triumph into a mission to support girls' education under Taliban rule.

After enduring significant hardships including the loss of her brother and periods of homelessness, she channeled her experience into an intense training regimen that saw her running marathons, hitting the gym, and swimming daily before attempting the climb. Her journey was motivated by a desire to inspire women still living in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has systematically stripped away rights to education, healthcare, and freedom of movement.

Now, she aims to raise $200,000 to establish an online school for Afghan girls called River Beyond Summits, using her platform to advocate for those she left behind. The climb itself presented formidable challenges, from the brief weather windows on Everest to the ever-present dangers that have claimed hundreds of lives. Yet, her focus remained on the broader struggle, thinking about processing her own trauma and motivating others regarding mental and physical health.

Following her success, she received recognition at the Australian embassy in Nepal and on American cable news, though she noted a surprising lack of Australian media coverage beforehand. She remains deeply connected to the plight of Afghan women, stating it is now her responsibility to be their voice and ensure the world does not forget them





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Afghanistan Taliban Girls Education Mount Everest Refugee Women's Rights Online School

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