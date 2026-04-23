Afghan Translator to Lead Anzac Day March, Honoring Locally Employed Workers

Sheraz Ahmadi, an Afghan-Australian who worked as a translator for Australian forces in Kabul, will lead the RSL Victoria Anzac Day march as an ambassador for locally-employed workers. His story highlights the risks faced by Afghans who supported Australian operations and the sacrifices they made.

Sheraz Ahmadi, a Melbourne-based roof plumber, carries the weight of Afghanistan 's past within him. His childhood was overshadowed by conflict, marked by the tragic loss of his brother to an IED and a harrowing ambush that targeted him and wounded his father-in-law.

He recounts deadly missions alongside US special forces, experiences that continue to resurface in his memory. Despite these painful recollections, Ahmadi finds solace in his present life, appreciating the safety and peace he has found in Australia. From 2016 to 2019, he served as a translator for Australian forces in Kabul, a role that placed him in constant danger.

Now, in 2026, he has been honored with the significant responsibility of leading the RSL Victoria Anzac Day march as an ambassador, representing the locally-employed workers – translators and others – who risked their lives supporting Australian operations in Afghanistan. These individuals faced the same dangers as their foreign counterparts but lacked the security of fortified bases.

Dr. Mark Schroffel, RSL Victoria state president, emphasizes the substantial risks these workers undertook, providing crucial support, situational awareness, and cultural insights while simultaneously facing threats within their own communities. A particularly harrowing incident occurred in 2016 when Ahmadi was visiting his father-in-law. A sudden ambush resulted in his father-in-law being shot in the neck, a moment Ahmadi vividly remembers.

His work with Australian forces was deeply valued by officers like Gus McFarlane, who now a Lieutenant Colonel, highlights the stark contrast in security between life on a protected base and Ahmadi’s daily realities. McFarlane emphasizes Ahmadi’s commitment to Afghanistan and his passionate belief in the mission. He recalls instances where Taliban infiltrations caused casualties, and Ahmadi’s ability to interpret not just language but also the nuances of the situation was invaluable.

Ahmadi’s insights extended beyond translation, providing critical commentary on events unfolding outside the Kabul Garrison Command headquarters. Ahmadi’s journey began when the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001. Recognizing the opportunities for English speakers, he and his brother, Ferdows, dedicated themselves to learning the language. By 2010, at the age of 18, Ahmadi began working as a translator, quickly finding himself on dangerous operations with US special forces.

One particularly grueling mission lasted 15 days, far exceeding the initial two-day plan, and resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to six others. Ahmadi initially concealed the true nature of his work from his parents, claiming a safe position within a base. He still maintains a photograph with the special forces unit, sadly noting that three of those soldiers were later killed.

His role involved liaising between US forces and Afghan national army and police, providing translation and crucial cultural advice. He explains how his knowledge of local customs prevented potentially inflammatory situations, such as American soldiers entering mosques with boots and dogs.

However, this work also made him a target, as Afghan civilians often viewed translators with suspicion and hostility, labeling them as infidels. The loss of his brother, Ferdows, to an IED in 2017, and a subsequent bomb attack on his family home that severely injured his father and younger brother, underscore the immense personal cost of his service. His father’s courageous act of re-entering the burning home to rescue his injured son exemplifies the family’s resilience and unwavering love





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