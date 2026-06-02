AFL 2026 Mid-Season Review: Adelaide's Resilience vs Brisbane's Slump

As the AFL takes a mid-season break, we analyze the divergent paths of Adelaide Crows and Brisbane Lions. Adelaide's defense holds firm despite offensive doubts and injuries, while Brisbane's once-dominant form has unraveled due to defensive breakdowns and fatigue. Trade rumors and finals implications intensify the scrutiny on both clubs.

The mid-season bye rounds offer a valuable moment to assess the 2026 AFL season, revealing a split between thriving and struggling teams. Adelaide Crows , despite early injury setbacks, have shown defensive resilience with key players like Josh Worrell and Jordan Butts excelling.

Their two narrow wins have kept their top-six hopes alive, though offensive concerns and a tough recent stretch persist. Contract speculation surrounds players like Izak Rankine and Jordon Butts as the club plans for future moves.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Lions, pre-season favorites, have unexpectedly slumped to ninth after a 6-3 start, plagued by defensive frailties and a historic third-quarter collapse against GWS. Their past ability to manage injuries no longer seems sufficient, and the new finals structure adds urgency to reverse their decline before it becomes irreversible





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AFL Adelaide Crows Brisbane Lions 2026 Season Mid-Season Review Defense Injury Concerns Trade Speculation Finals Race

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