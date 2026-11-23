The AFL Supplemental Selection Period opens as clubs finalize 2027 lists. Teams like Adelaide, Melbourne, and North Melbourne target key rookies and First Nations players to fill remaining squad spots.

The AFL 2027 list reshuffle enters a critical phase as clubs capitalize on the Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) to secure final roster spots. With the national and rookie drafts concluded, teams with remaining vacancies are now formalizing agreements with promising players to consolidate their squads before the new season begins. This window offers a final chance for organizations to add depth, particularly for those who utilized their primary draft selections earlier or chose to wait for specific trialists.

Adelaide Crows and Melbourne Sign Key Rookies

The Adelaide Crows are preparing to add Harry Cunningham to their list by finalizing his two-year deal with the club. This signing addresses one of their remaining slots, leaving a single rookie spot available for potential summer acquisition. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Football Club has re-listed Koby Evans and Luke Lloyd while selecting Collingwood NGA-linked prospect Kai Parker during the rookie draft. Melbourne is now set to sign Josh Edwards as their First Nations Category B rookie, completing a significant portion of their recruitment efforts for the upcoming year.

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Carlton and Collingwood Assess Trialists for Spots

Carlton enters the pre-season with two available list positions after securing Dandenong Stingrays small forward Marcus Prasad in the recent draft. The club is evaluating several delisted players for AFL reprieve, including brothers Ben and Lucas Camporeale. Additionally, reports indicate that delisted Pies ruck Harrison Coe will trial for a spot, while young ruckman Zac Harding is training with the club in hopes of earning a list position. Collingwood has re-listed Harry DeMattia but is also expected to add Northern Territory native Sonny Smiler as their First Nations Category B rookie to round out their squad depth.

Melbourne and West Coast Fill Vacancies

The Melbourne Football Club has two vacancies after using the first pick in the rookie draft to bring back Bombers VFL product Boston Dowling. Fremantle forward Bailey Banfield and former North Melbourne-listed defender Tyler Sellers are expected to fill these spots. In addition, ex-Geelong forward Nathan Kreuger is projected to join the Bombers as a Category B First Nations rookie. West Coast has a list spot available after re-listing Jaren Carr with one of their two rookie draft picks. The Dockers have also pre-selected NGA talent Finlay Yeo, indicating a targeted approach to filling their remaining roster requirements.

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Hawthorn and North Melbourne Eye New Talent

Hawthorn is looking to add highly-rated draft prospect Albert MacGowan, who was selected with their first rookie draft pick. Hudson Graham, son of new North Melbourne coach Jaymie Graham, is set to trial with the Hawks over the summer for one of their open spots. The 18-year-old key defender will compete against Frankston VFL star Jackson Voss and recently delisted rebounder Flynn Perez for a position on the list. This competitive environment highlights the intense scrutiny on young defenders aiming to break into the senior AFL side.

Final List Adjustments Across the League

North Melbourne finished its rookie draft business by selecting Northern Knights youngster Max Downes and Calder Cannons product Charlie Robbins, leaving one spot open. The club also committed to Jacob Marron and ex-Roos-listed Kallan Dawson in the Monday intake, while committing James Bell as their First Nations Category B rookie. Brisbane continues to search for a player to fill a vacancy after opting not to select anyone in the rookie draft. The Suns are trialling state-league standouts Zac Foot and Hugh Dixon and are expected to sign 35-year-old key defender Liam Jones as their First Nations Category B rookie. Other clubs like St Kilda, Port Adelaide, and the Western Bulldogs are also managing their list spots through trials and final signings to ensure they are fully prepared for the 2027 season.