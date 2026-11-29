The AFL considers 24-game or 20-game fixture formats for 2028 as Tasmania joins. One radical option allows 16th place to qualify for the finals.

The Australian Football League is actively narrowing down two distinct options for its new fixture structure, preparing for the entry of Tasmania as the 19th team in 2028. This structural overhaul is mandatory because the current 23-game format, which includes 11 home games, 11 away games, and Gather Round, cannot accommodate an odd-numbered league without violating the requirement for every side to play an even number of games. The league has firmly rejected returning to a 22-game home and away season, leaving the board to weigh the financial and competitive implications of extending the schedule or introducing a radical group stage model.

Two Primary Fixture Formats Under Consideration

The first proposed option involves expanding the season to a 24-game format. This structure would maintain the current 11 home and 11 away games, include Gather Round, and add an extra neutral round. This additional round could be hosted in interested cities, played in regional areas, or staged internationally to maximize revenue and engagement. However, significant financial hurdles remain, as the AFL would need to negotiate a new financial deal with players, while individual clubs would be responsible for covering the extra costs associated with increased travel and wages for this additional round of fixtures.

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The second, more radical option proposes a 20-game season. This format would combine a full round robin with Gather Round and a dedicated Rivalry Round. Under this system, the traditional home and away ladder would be effectively scrapped in favor of a three-week group stage to determine finals positioning. The top eight teams would compete against each other to secure their final ladder positions, while teams ranked 9th through 16th would battle for the last two wildcard spots. It remains unclear how the specific match-ups for these three weeks would be determined, or which teams would be granted two home games instead of one during this intense final phase.

Wildcard Qualification and Ladder Mechanics

A key feature of the proposed 20-game format is its potential to allow the 16th-placed team to qualify for the finals series. According to reports, the team sitting in the 16th spot on the ladder would likely need to defeat the teams ranked 9th, 10th, and 11th to secure a finals berth. This creates a high-stakes environment for mid-table teams that are typically eliminated from contention well before the end of the regular season. The structure aims to keep more teams involved in meaningful competition late into the year, addressing previous criticisms regarding the number of dead rubbers in the back end of the season.

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For the bottom three teams, ranked 17th through 19th, the stakes are different but equally significant. These clubs would play each other over the three-week period but would only be scheduled for two games instead of three. Crucially, these matches would not determine the first draft pick; instead, the losing teams could compete for an extra later draft pick or even receive some form of financial reward. This mechanism is designed to reduce the incentive for tanking for Pick 1, though it introduces a complex layer of incentives that has yet to be fully detailed by the league administration.

Financial Implications and Stakeholder Concerns

The financial viability of these new formats is a primary concern for the AFL and its member clubs. The 24-game option raises questions about whether the league can generate sufficient additional revenue to offset the increased player payments and club operational costs. Clubs are already bearing the burden of travel expenses, and adding another round of fixtures could strain budgets significantly without a guaranteed increase in broadcast or sponsorship income. The league is currently consulting with its 18 existing clubs and major broadcasters to determine if the proposed structures are financially sustainable in the long term.

Stakeholders are also weighing the competitive fairness of the proposed changes. Critics argue that replacing the traditional home and away ladder with a three-week group stage could create fixture inequality, a problem that has already plagued the sport in recent years. Fans and clubs have expressed concerns about the unpredictability of match-ups and the potential for certain teams to benefit from favorable scheduling within the group stage. The league must balance the desire for exciting, high-stakes finals qualification with the need for a transparent and fair competition structure that maintains the integrity of the premiership.

Historical Context and Future Implementation

The drive to change the fixture format is partly a response to issues encountered with the expansion to a top 10 finals series in 2026. That expansion was intended to reduce dead rubbers, but it inadvertently led to problems with player rest and seeding in the final round, as the pre-finals bye was scrapped. There were also concerns about the intensity of the race for the top eight, with many teams being eliminated with a month remaining in the season. The proposed 20-game model aims to correct these issues by keeping more teams in contention for longer, potentially involving teams ranked as low as 16th in the finals hunt.

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While the AFL debates these structural changes, the sporting calendar continues to host major events such as the upcoming boxing match between Tim Tszyu and Erislandy Lara on the Gold Coast. Tszyu, fresh off his victory over Errol Spence Jr, is set to capture a world title in a second weight class on Sunday, 13th December at 1pm AEDT. This high-profile international fight highlights the diverse sporting landscape in which the AFL must operate, as it seeks to maintain its dominance while adapting to the addition of Tasmania and the evolving demands of modern sports broadcasting and fan engagement.