AFL Announces Major Draft System Overhaul to Enhance Competitive Balance from 2026

The AFL has unveiled significant changes to its draft system, including stricter bidding rules, a new compensation mechanism, and ladder-based adjustments to the Draft Value Index, aimed at ensuring fairness and competitive balance. The reforms, set to take effect from 2026, will limit clubs to using only two picks to match bids for top talent and introduce discounts for lower-ranked teams while increasing costs for higher-ranked clubs. Additionally, a compensation pick system will be introduced for clubs whose first-round selections are pushed back due to matched bids on concessional players.

The AFL has announced sweeping reforms to its draft system , set to take effect from 2026, aimed at tightening access to elite junior talent while introducing new measures to protect struggling clubs.

The changes, revealed in a league statement on Wednesday, focus on overhauling the draft bidding system and introducing a compensation mechanism to ensure a fairer price for top-tier talent tied to Father-Son, Northern Academy, and Next Generation Academy (NGA) pathways. From the 2026 National Draft, clubs will be restricted to using only two picks to match any bid up to and including pick No. 36, a move designed to curb the practice of bundling later selections to accumulate draft points.

This regulation comes after years of clubs like Carlton and Port Adelaide stockpiling picks to secure high-profile talent, such as Brisbane’s 2022 father-son selection Will Ashcroft, who was drafted using five picks (34, 35, 38, 40, and 41). The new rules will force clubs to pay a higher price for accessible talent, particularly affecting teams like Carlton and Port Adelaide, who will now have to bid more aggressively for players like Cody Walker and Dougie Cochrane.

Additionally, a ladder-based loading and discount system will be introduced to the Draft Value Index (DVI), increasing costs for higher-ranked teams while providing discounts to lower-ranked clubs. Teams finishing third or fourth will face a 10% loading on bids between picks 1-18, while those ranked 11th to 18th will receive a 10% discount on bids between picks 1-36.

The reforms also include stricter list management rules, limiting clubs to holding only as many draft picks as they have primary list spots, preventing the stockpiling of selections for bid-matching purposes. A new Draft Value Index will be introduced in 2027 to accommodate Tasmania’s entry into the league, extending to pick No. 57 to reflect the expanded competition.

Another significant change is the introduction of a compensation mechanism for clubs whose first-round picks are pushed back due to matched bids on concessional players. Starting this off-season, eligible clubs that finish in the bottom five of the ladder and use their first-round pick to select a player will receive a second-round compensation pick.

These picks will be determined after the first night of the draft and can be traded before the second night, though clubs are limited to one compensation pick per draft. If a club’s primary list is already full, the compensation pick must be traded or forfeited. AFL Executive General Manager of Football Performance Greg Swann emphasized that these changes follow extensive consultation with clubs and are part of a broader review aimed at driving competitive balance.

Swann stated that the reforms will strengthen fairness in the draft process, particularly for concessional players, and ensure lower-finishing teams have the opportunity to improve their lists without being disadvantaged by the matching process. The AFL will provide clubs with further details on the changes in the coming weeks





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