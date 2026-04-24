AFL Appeals Board Faces Backlash Over Homophobic Slur Penalty

The AFL Appeals Board has reduced a player's suspension for using homophobic language, sparking controversy with its acknowledgement that offensive language is 'commonplace' in the sport. The decision has been widely criticized as undermining the AFL's zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) Appeals Board is facing significant criticism following a controversial decision to reduce a player's suspension for using homophobic language during a match.

The original nine-week ban imposed by the AFL disciplinary tribunal on player Collard was deemed “manifestly excessive” and reduced to four weeks, with two weeks suspended, taking into account a prior two-week suspension for a separate striking incident. The Appeals Board’s reasoning has sparked outrage, particularly its observation that it is “commonplace” for players to use racist, sexist, or homophobic language in the “highly competitive” environment of professional football.

The Board justified the reduced penalty by citing several factors, including the relatively isolated nature of the incident – the homophobic slur was reportedly used once towards two players who recalled it – and Collard’s prior misconduct being more severe. They also noted the player’s age, Indigenous background, and the fact that the recipient of the remark, Hipwell, did not express personal offense.

Furthermore, the Board considered the potential for a lengthy ban to effectively end Collard’s professional football career, describing such a penalty as “crippling. ” The decision also referenced previous cases involving similar language, where penalties ranged from three to six weeks, but these were typically the result of agreements between the AFL and the player, rather than tribunal rulings.

The Board acknowledged the AFL and the tribunal’s efforts to eliminate offensive language, stating that these efforts appear to be succeeding, but argued that this progress should not come at the cost of unfairly punishing players. The ruling has drawn widespread condemnation from commentators and advocates, who argue that the Appeals Board’s acknowledgement of commonplace offensive language effectively normalizes unacceptable behavior.

Retired AFLW star Kate McCarthy expressed her disbelief on social media, highlighting the contradiction between the Board’s statement and the AFL’s stated zero-tolerance policy towards racism, sexism, and homophobia. Critics question the Board’s consideration of the victim not being personally offended, arguing that this minimizes the harm caused by such language.

The decision has raised concerns about the message it sends to players and fans regarding acceptable conduct on and off the field, and whether the AFL is truly committed to creating an inclusive and respectful sporting environment. The Appeals Board maintains that it did not condone the language used, but rather sought to deliver a penalty proportionate to the specific circumstances of the case, while also considering the potential consequences for the player’s career.

However, the controversy continues to fuel debate about the appropriate response to discriminatory language in sport and the balance between punishment, rehabilitation, and the preservation of a player’s livelihood





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